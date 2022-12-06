Today's sports celeb birthday

Cam Gallagher

Gallagher was born on Dec. 6, 1992.

Cam Gallagher has played all or part of the last six seasons in the majors as a catcher for the Kansas City Royals. Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, was selected by KC in the second round of the 2011 draft.

Cam Gallaher's MLB stats via baseball-reference.com

He made his MLB debut on Aug. 6, 2017 and on Aug. 14 of that year, Gallagher hit his first home run and recorded his first RBIs in a Royals win at Oakland.

Here are highlights of the Royals' win that day, including Gallagher's first MLB home run, a grand slam.

In 171 MLB games, Gallagher hit. .240, with 7 home runs, 39 RBIs, a .302 on-base percentage and a .355 slugging percentage.

Defensively, he has thrown out 21% (14 of 68) of runners on steal attempts.

In August, the Royals traded Gallagher to the San Diego Padres and in September, he was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles. He is currently a free agent.

Cam Gallagher's transactions via MLB.com

He played 16 games for El Paso, the Padres Triple-A team, and five for Norfolk, the O's Triple-A squad.

Cam Gallagher's minor league stats via statscrew.com