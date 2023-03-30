Three players with Lancaster County ties will open the 2023 season on MLB rosters. Millersville University grads Chas McCormick and Tim Mazya and Manheim Township grad Cam Gallagher have all earned sports with big league clubs.

Here's a look at hold they did this spring.

Chas McCormick

McCormick will start in the outfield for the Houston Astros and will help them defend their World Series championship. McCormick was a big part of the Astros title run last season, including making a spectacular catch in Game 5 of the Series to help Houston secure the win.

For McCormick, who will turn 23 on April 19, this will be his third season in the majors.

This spring, he hit .294 in (10 for 34) in 16 games.

Here's video of McCormick hitting a home run earlier this week. The homer is not reflected in his spring training stats because it was against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Astros Triple-A team.

Chas McCormick's stats via baseball-reference.com

Tim Mayza

Mayza a middle reliever for the Toronto Blue Jays, has pitched all or part of five seasons in the majors, all with the Blue Jays. He missed the 2020 season due to injury.

This spring, he appeared in seven games striking out seven and not allowing a walk in 6 1/3 innings. He compiled an ERA of 1.42 and a WHIP of 0.632.

Tim Mayza's stats via baseball-reference.com

For his career, he has a 17-6 record, an ERA of 3.98 and WHIP of 1.230. He has appeared in 248 games, all in relief. In 205 2/3 innings, he has recorded 223 strikeouts and walked 69.

Cam Gallagher

Gallagher, 30, went to spring training as a nonroster invitee with the Cleveland Guardians and earned the backup catcher spot.

This spring he was 5 for 26, including a double.

Cam Gallagher's stats via baseball-reference.com

Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, spent the last six seasons with the Kansas City Royals, primarily as the backup for catcher Salvador Perez.

The Royals traded Gallagher to the Padres last year on Aug. 2 and later in the season, he was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

In 171 MLB games, he hit .240 (101 for 420) compiled an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .355.

But he is mostly known for his defense and his handling of the pitching staff. He has thrown out out 29 percent of base stealers.

Cam Gallagher's minor league stats via baseball-reference.com