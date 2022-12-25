Chas McCormick’s family had it easy in terms of Christmas shopping for him this year.

“I told my family and my girlfriend I didn’t really need much because I got everything I wanted about a month ago,” he said recently.

Indeed, the former Millersville University star got what every big leaguer dreams of when, in early November, his Houston Astros took home the Commissioner’s Trophy after beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

To boot, McCormick left an indelible imprint on the Series, making a ninth-inning, leaping, game-saving catch against the outfield fence to steal an extra-base hit from the Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto, preserving a 3-2 win in Game Five and helping Houston win the title two nights later.

Christmas will come again for the 6-foot, 208-pound outfielder on March 30, when he and his teammates receive shiny, new championship rings prior to the Astros’ home opener.

“I can’t wait,” said McCormick, a 21st-round draft selection by the Astros in 2017. “I wish we got it right now. But we’ll open up against the White Sox. It’s on ESPN, it’s the first game in Houston and I’m looking forward to having the ring ceremony in front of our fans.”

It wasn’t that long ago that the West Chester native was a fan himself, cheering on the Phillies and his favorite player, Jimmy Rollins, at Citizens Bank Park. To be able to warm up on the foul line and look into the stands where he once sat, and to compete for the sport’s Holy Grail against his childhood team, was truly special for McCormick.

“Man, I’ll tell you what, it was super-intense, it was a little nerve-wracking,” he said. “It was also really, really fun — goosebumps kind of fun. Very, like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m playing here right now in the World Series.’”

Millersville coach Jon Shehan no doubt had his share of goosebumps too. He certainly has to be considered one of McCormick’s biggest fans, especially after watching him become the PSAC’s all-time hits leader during his time as a Marauder. In fact, McCormick is one of just two conference players, all-time, to reach 300 hits.

Beyond that, however, Shehan simply describes McCormick as a winner. And when you look at McCormick’s journey, it’s hard to argue.

He won high school state gold with West Chester Henderson, four PSAC East crowns, along with PSAC and NCAA Atlantic Regional titles at Millersville, minor league championships and now the World Series.

“You’ve got to think of him right up there in the top two or three competitors that I’ve ever had the chance to coach,” Shehan said. “Two of those guys are in the big leagues — Chas and (Toronto Blue Jays pitcher) Tim (Mayza). It doesn’t surprise me that (McCormick’s) been on World Series teams. He wins everywhere he goes, and you can’t tell me he doesn’t have something to do with that.”

Before he got to MU, however, McCormick described his tools as just average. He wasn’t too highly recruited coming out of Henderson. Even now, he admits he doesn’t play all that well in spring training. But when the red light is turned on, it’s a different story.

“When it comes to game time and the lights turn on, I think I just know how to help a team win offensively and defensively,” he said. “I think you can plug me in that lineup and I can always help out one way or the other.”

The lights could not have been much brighter in Game Five of the Fall Classic in Philadelphia, with the teams tied at two games apiece. That’s when McCormick did his best impersonation of Willie Mays’ catch in the 1954 World Series.

But for the center fielder, the origins of that catch started in Game One. There, with Philadelphia leading 6-5 in the bottom of the 10th, McCormick watched from the on-deck circle as Houston pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz worked a 3-0 count off of the Phillies’ David Robertson with two outs and runners at second and third.

McCormick was certain he would get an opportunity to bat with the bases loaded in a dream-come-true opportunity.

But the at-bat never happened. Diaz grounded out to end the game.

“I said to myself right before I went back in the dugout,” McCormick recalled, “‘I’m going to get another big opportunity in this World Series. I don’t know where, how or when it’s going to be.’”

Turns out, he was right. But before Game Five’s ninth inning arrived, McCormick and right fielder Kyle Tucker nearly dropped a fly ball in the gap. Between innings, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers pulled McCormick aside in the dugout.

“McCullers came up to me and said, ‘I want you to be more aggressive. Every ball in the gap now is your ball.’ So, OK, that put a switch in my head,” he remembered. “I said, ‘OK, I’ve got to be more aggressive. Let’s do this.’”

That set the stage for Realmuto’s plate appearance in the Phillies’ final at-bats. Knowing the Realmuto likes to hit the ball to right, McCormick was cheating toward the gap, and when the ball left Realmuto’s bat, he heeded McCullers’ words.

“Being at Citizens Bank Park, kind of a smaller stadium, I thought it was gone,” McCormick said. “But I said to myself, ‘I’m being really aggressive here, and I know the fence has a lot of give, so I can really run into that thing.’ So I was all in for this ball. Even if it’s over the wall, I’m going to try to catch this.”

He did, of course, and while laying on the warning track with the ball in his glove, McCormick couldn’t help notice a couple of Phillies’ fans leaning over the fence.

“I’ve never heard the stadium so quiet. I’ve never seen such a sad face on those two Philly fans,” he said.

Back in Lancaster, Shehan — a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates — had a totally different emotion.

“My head hit the ceiling, almost,” he said. “My first reaction was, we just had a guy from Millersville who made a game-saving catch in the World Series. And then my next reaction was to answer about 500 text messages that started blowing up my phone. It was just pretty cool to see him kinda put the dagger in the hearts of Phillies fans. To see that happen for a kid who grew up in Philly in his home ballpark was just a pretty cool story.”

As a 13-year-old, McCormick didn’t get to the 2008 Phillies championship parade. Chances are, however, that he won’t soon forget the Astros’ parade through downtown Houston in front of about 2 million delirious people.

“They’re throwing beers at you on the bus and you’re trying to catch them,” McCormick recalled, “and they’re trying to throw baseballs for you to sign, and as you’re moving, trying to give them back. It was sick. It was the coolest thing ever.”

In the aftermath of the Astros getting manager Dusty Baker his first title following 25 seasons and more than 2,000 wins, in the wake of Houston quieting its critics from a 2017 cheating scandal and taking care of unfinished business from its loss in the 2021 Series to the Braves, McCormick had an avalanche of congratulatory texts awaiting him.

Among those who reached out was three-time MVP Mike Trout of the Anaheim Angels. With Trout growing up in Millville, New Jersey, not far from West Chester, the two had a connection.

They met on the field in McCormick’s rookie season of 2021 in a game between division rivals, as Trout complimented him for a long home run.

“He was coming in (from the outfield) and he was like, ‘That was a nasty swing. Good job,’” McCormick said.

A short time later, with Trout on first base at the end of an inning, they crossed paths again with McCormick on his way back to the Astros’ dugout.

“I knew he was an Eagles fan and I just gave him a good ‘Go Birds,’” McCormick said. “He was like, ‘Oh, you’re an Eagles fan. I can get you tickets any time.’”

Which he did for the Birds’ game against Washington in a Nov. 14 game at the Linc, where McCormick and his girlfriend had a front-row view from Trout’s seats behind the end zone.

Call it an early Christmas gift.

On March 30, McCormick will get another present — his championship ring — and he can’t wait.