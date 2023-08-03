Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick continued his stellar season with his performance on Wednesday. The Millersville grad hit two home runs accounting for all of the Astros scoring in a 3-2 win against Cleveland.

A two-run homer in the bottom of the second off Guardians starter Tanner Bibee tied the game 2-2.

And His solo shot in the sixth off Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin provided the Astros' margin of victory.

McCormick is having the best year of his young career. His two home two home runs are a season high and there are 53 games left in the 2023 campaign.

Chas McCormick's stats via baseball-reference.com

He is batting .286, has 47 RBIs, an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .547. His .922 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) is second on the Astros.