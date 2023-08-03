Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick continued his stellar season with his performance on Wednesday. The Millersville grad hit two home runs accounting for all of the Astros scoring in a 3-2 win against Cleveland.
A two-run homer in the bottom of the second off Guardians starter Tanner Bibee tied the game 2-2.
Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (14) pic.twitter.com/h6QREuUoNY— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 2, 2023
And His solo shot in the sixth off Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin provided the Astros' margin of victory.
Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (15) pic.twitter.com/xfLxZjQr7U— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 2, 2023
McCormick is having the best year of his young career. His two home two home runs are a season high and there are 53 games left in the 2023 campaign.
Chas McCormick's stats via baseball-reference.com
He is batting .286, has 47 RBIs, an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .547. His .922 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) is second on the Astros.