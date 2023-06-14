Houston outfielder Chas McCormick hit his sixth home run of the season Tuesday night helping the Astros beat the Washington Nationals.

McCormick's homer, a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth, gave Houston a 5-1 lead in what would become a 6-1 Astros victory.

The Millersville grad hit a 1-2 pitch from Washington reliever Thaddeus Ward over the the left-field wall.

For McCormick, who is in his third season in the majors, it was his 34th career home run.

Here's video of the homer.

Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (6) pic.twitter.com/lDFcZ1pKA0 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 14, 2023

McCormick is batting .228 this season with an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .447.

Chas McCormick's stats via baseball-reference.com