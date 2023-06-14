Nationals Astros Baseball

Houston Astros' Chas McCormick hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston outfielder Chas McCormick hit his sixth home run of the season Tuesday night helping the Astros beat the Washington Nationals. 

McCormick's homer, a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth, gave Houston a 5-1 lead in what would become a 6-1 Astros victory.

The Millersville grad hit a 1-2 pitch from Washington reliever Thaddeus Ward over the the left-field wall.

For McCormick, who is in his third season in the majors, it was his 34th career home run.

Here's video of the homer.

McCormick is batting .228 this season with an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .447.

Chas McCormick's stats via baseball-reference.com

