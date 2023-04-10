Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer and added a two-run single to help the Houston Astros to a 5-1 victory at Minnesota Sunday.

Astros 5, Twins 1 -- box via MLB.com

McCormick's homer, his second of the season, came off Twins starter Tyler Mahle.

Here's video of the homer, a shot to the opposite field on a 1-2 pitch which gave the Astros a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.

Leadoff hitter Chas McCormick. pic.twitter.com/wovloLW8dK — Houston Astros (@astros) April 9, 2023

And here's video of McCormick's two-run single, also against Mahle, giving Houston a 4-1 lead in the fifth.

For the season, McCormick is batting .259 (7 for 27), has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .519. He has seven RBIs and is 3-for-3 on stolen-base attempts.

Chas McCormick's stats via MLB.com