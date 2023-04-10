Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer and added a two-run single to help the Houston Astros to a 5-1 victory at Minnesota Sunday.
Astros 5, Twins 1 -- box via MLB.com
McCormick's homer, his second of the season, came off Twins starter Tyler Mahle.
Here's video of the homer, a shot to the opposite field on a 1-2 pitch which gave the Astros a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.
Leadoff hitter Chas McCormick. pic.twitter.com/wovloLW8dK— Houston Astros (@astros) April 9, 2023
And here's video of McCormick's two-run single, also against Mahle, giving Houston a 4-1 lead in the fifth.
CHAS! CHAS! CHAS! pic.twitter.com/xHw3Bj0ede— Houston Astros (@astros) April 9, 2023
For the season, McCormick is batting .259 (7 for 27), has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .519. He has seven RBIs and is 3-for-3 on stolen-base attempts.