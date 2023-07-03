Houston Outfielder Chas McCormick broke a 1-1 tie with a bases-loaded triple in the top of the eighth to give the Astros a 4-1 lead over the Texas Rangers. The Astros won the game 5-3.

Box score -- Astros 5, Rangers 3 -- via ESPN.com

In his career, the Millersville grad is now 6 for 11 with 17 RBIs in at-bats with the bases loaded, according to AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.

Here's video of McCormick's triple. With two outs, he hit the first pitch he saw from Rangers reliever Josh Sborz off the top of the wall in right field.

The @astros get a win with some help from Chas McCormick in the 8th Join us for #Astros Postgame starting right now#Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/Adg5xTdrtK — AT&T SportsNet™ | SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) July 2, 2023

And here's a nice catch by McCormick earlier in the game.

Big catch by Chas McCormick. The bullpen's reaction is priceless pic.twitter.com/Ztezy512dw — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 2, 2023