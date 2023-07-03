Astros Rangers Baseball

Houston Astros Mauricio Dubon, left, and Corey Julks, right, celebrate scoring on a triple from Chas McCormick in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

 Gareth Patterson - freelancer, FR170364 AP

Houston Outfielder Chas McCormick broke a 1-1 tie with a bases-loaded triple in the top of the eighth to give the Astros a 4-1 lead over the Texas Rangers. The Astros won the game 5-3. 

Box score -- Astros 5, Rangers 3 -- via ESPN.com

In his career, the Millersville grad is now 6 for 11 with 17 RBIs in at-bats with the bases loaded, according to AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.

Here's video of McCormick's triple. With two outs, he hit the first pitch he saw from Rangers reliever Josh Sborz off the top of the wall in right field.

And here's a nice catch by McCormick earlier in the game. 

