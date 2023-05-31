Twins Astros Baseball

Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick collects high fives in the dugout after his two run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

 Michael Wyke

Houston outfielder Chas McCormick is in a home run groove. McCormick, a Millersville grad, hit a two-run homer in the Astros 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins Tuesday.

McCormick has now homered in two straight games, having also hit a bomb in the Astros 10-1 win Sunday at Oakland.

McCormick's homer Tuesday, his fourth of the season, gave the Astros a 3-0 lead. 

Here's video of McCormick's homer, which came against Twins starter Joe Ryan in the bottom of the second.

And here's McCormick's home run Sunday against the A's.

