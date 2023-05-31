Houston outfielder Chas McCormick is in a home run groove. McCormick, a Millersville grad, hit a two-run homer in the Astros 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins Tuesday.
McCormick has now homered in two straight games, having also hit a bomb in the Astros 10-1 win Sunday at Oakland.
McCormick's homer Tuesday, his fourth of the season, gave the Astros a 3-0 lead.
Here's video of McCormick's homer, which came against Twins starter Joe Ryan in the bottom of the second.
Chas McCormick TANK SHOT pic.twitter.com/6Oj3nYCdYr— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 31, 2023
And here's McCormick's home run Sunday against the A's.
CHAS McCORMICK HOMERS!pic.twitter.com/z7JCbluPBB— APOLLO MEDIA (@ApolloHOU) May 28, 2023