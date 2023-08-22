Houston outfielder Chas McCormick hit two home runs and recorded four RBIs in the Astros 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox Monday night.

McCormick now has 19 homers and 54 RBIs this year. Both are season career-highs for the Millersville grad and the Astros still have 36 games left this year.

McCormick also has a .918 OPS, second on the Astros behind Jose Altuve. And Altuve has only played 55 games.

Here's McCormick's three-run homer in the third inning against Red Sox starter James Paxton.

Here's McCormick's solo shot that came in the off Sox reliever Chris Murphy in the eighth inning.

And here's the Houston outfielder talking about the Astros victory following the game.