Houston outfielder Chas McCormick hit two home runs and recorded four RBIs in the Astros 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox Monday night.
McCormick now has 19 homers and 54 RBIs this year. Both are season career-highs for the Millersville grad and the Astros still have 36 games left this year.
McCormick also has a .918 OPS, second on the Astros behind Jose Altuve. And Altuve has only played 55 games.
Chas McCormick stats via MLB.com
Houston Astros stats via MLB.com
Astros 9, Red Sox 4 -- box score via MLB.com
Here's McCormick's three-run homer in the third inning against Red Sox starter James Paxton.
Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (18)— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/3WZDI8eKUh
Here's McCormick's solo shot that came in the off Sox reliever Chris Murphy in the eighth inning.
Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (19)— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/2muz4wr9vy
And here's the Houston outfielder talking about the Astros victory following the game.
2 home run night for Captain Chomp Chas McCormick— AT&T SportsNet™ | SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) August 22, 2023
After the #Astros win he spoke with @JuliaMorales @astros #Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/x7w0AqD7of