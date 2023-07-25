Houston's Chas McCormick had quite a day batting Monday.

The Astros outfielder recorded a career-high six RBIs, including a three-run homer off Texas Rangers reliever Aroldis Chapman. McCormick's effort helped the Astros beat the Rangers, 10-9.

McCormick's bases-loaded, two-run double in the first gave the Astros a 3-2 lead, and he added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

In the seventh, he hit the first pitch Chapman threw to him over the left-field wall to tie the game, 9-9. The three runs were the first Chapman allowed in seven appearances with the Rangers.

In the bottom of the ninth, McCormick, a Millersville grad, walked advancing what would becoming the winning run to second.

Here are game highlights. McCormick's two-run double is at 3:45 of the video. His sac fly is at the 6:02 mark. And his three-run homer can be seen at 7:05.

In addition, Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, has an RBI infield single to tie the game at 4-4 in the top of the second.