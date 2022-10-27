Dan Neff and Chas McCormick used to sit in their Millersville apartment and watch the baseball playoffs together. They were best friends, college teammates and wannabe prospects.

All they hoped for in those days was a chance. Not to be on such a big stage. That idea was too far-fetched. They dreamed of being drafted and maybe becoming a pro.

That was seven years ago.

When the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies open the World Series at Minute Maid Park tonight, Neff’s eyes will again be fixated on the screen. This time for a different reason. His best friend will be in uniform.

“Back then we were watching the pitchers and talking about how good they were,” Neff said. “It’s crazy how it all came together.”

McCormick, the only Millersville University player named All-PSAC East four times, eventually got his chance. He was drafted in the 21st round in 2017 and signed after his senior season.

The 6-foot, 208-pound outfielder slugged his way into a role with the Astros. He hit 14 home runs in 407 plate appearances this season. He smashed his first two playoff homers against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series this month.

McCormick’s former teammates have faithfully followed his journey to the show. They share his best moments on social media. They watch him suit up alongside the greatest in the game. It’s exciting. It’s hard to fathom.

“He hit a home run off freaking Gerrit Cole the other day,” said Dan Stoltzfus, who played with McCormick for three seasons. “It’s crazy putting those two names together and thinking Chas won that time. If they’re playing and he’s doing stuff, we’re usually talking about him.”

McCormick’s legend continues to grow at Millersville. How he ended up at the small Division II school is another story.

The discovery

When it came time to recruit McCormick, Millersville University coach Jon Shehan had an inside connection. Ryan, Chas’ older brother, was a second baseman for the Marauders and brought Chas to a camp during the fall of his senior year in high school.

Shehan didn’t think he’d land the West Chester Henderson standout at first. The coach assumed a larger school would swoop in and take McCormick away. That never happened.

“He was really good; he was very athletic,” Shehan said. “I’m not really sure why Division Ones didn’t go after him. I think they missed the competitive side of him.”

Once it became apparent McCormick was within reach, Shehan was all in. The Lampeter-Strasburg grad went to watch McCormick play in high school, but not baseball. Basketball.

That’s when Shehan’s interest grew even more.

McCormick was all over the court. He played with more energy than everyone else. He took crucial shots. He went diving to the floor for loose balls.

“That level of competitiveness is impossible to really put a number on,” Shehan said. “You’ve got to actually go out and watch these kids do things other than baseball. Sometimes you can even miss it on the baseball field if you’re not there on the right day.”

McCormick picked Millersville. Shehan couldn’t have predicted what a coup that was going to be for his program.

A rising star

The plan, in the beginning, was for McCormick to split time between being an outfielder and a pitcher. He was a lefty with a changeup he threw for strikes.

Shehan scrapped that plan once McCormick took the field during the fall of his freshman year. His bat had potential. There was no use in wasting time on the mound.

“He stood out right away,” Shehan said. “He was kind of fearless. He was never, ever afraid to compete. Even as a freshman, he thought he belonged.”

Millersville won the PSAC East three times and the PSAC championship once during McCormick’s four seasons. The Marauders were NCAA Atlantic Regional champs and Division II runners-up when their star outfielder was a junior.

“Going into the playoffs when stuff starts to matter most, he was just ‘that guy,’ ” said Neff, also an L-S graduate. “Every time he went up to the plate, he was going to find a way on base or get a hit. That’s what it felt like. The team leaned on him.”

McCormick batted .412 his junior year. The Astros were the only MLB club that took a close look. They decided not to draft him and he returned to Millersville for a fourth season.

The signs were there under the surface. Although he wasn’t hitting for much power yet, McCormick had 30 walks and 22 strikeouts. His strike zone judgment was impeccable. He constantly hit the ball hard. Those skills suggested he could excel at higher levels.

The Astros kept an eye on him. They drafted McCormick after he hit .384 and slugged .726 as a senior. The decision paid off.

“With Chas it was the body of his work,” Shehan said. “The consistency day in and day out. His bat-to-ball skills were just so good. You saw him turn around good pitching day after day. I was frustrated as a coach that he wasn’t getting more interest.”

One team was all McCormick needed. He had his ticket to the pros.

Climbing the ladder

Neff was there when McCormick found out he was drafted. He was selected with the 631st pick in a round that has since been eliminated. His bonus was $1,000.

But it didn’t matter when or how much. The dream was alive.

“You could tell how excited he was just to have a chance to play pro ball,” Neff said. “The thing about Chas is he can just hit. As the competition gets better, he gets better, too. He rises up. There was never a point when he was overmatched.”

McCormick, 27, moved through the system quickly for a player drafted so late. He made his debut with the Astros on April 1, 2021.

Shehan can recount McCormick’s statistics with astounding accuracy. How many home runs. How many RBIs. Even his on-base and slugging percentages.

“I’ve watched every single at-bat,” Shehan said. “It’s surreal. Am I surprised? Honestly, no. He has played in huge games and the moment has never really been too big for him.”

Seeing McCormick on television and facing All-Star pitchers is starting to feel normal for his fellow Marauders. This was his second full season in the big leagues. It’s the second time he’ll play in the World Series.

Feelings of amazement have been replaced by admiration.

“Now I’m used to it. Last year it was more, ‘Holy crap, this is insane,’ ” Neff said. “Now he belongs there. He proved himself. He’s still a good buddy, a goofy guy who happens to be a big-league baseball player.”

Neff and former teammate David Summerfield were among those on a group call with McCormick on Wednesday. It was two days before the World Series and he was chatting with his old college pals.

Many of Millersville’s players grew up in the Philadelphia area as Phillies fans. They’re conflicted as Game 1 looms. There’s a chance their friend could bat in a pivotal spot against their favorite team. What then?

“There’s no way I’m rooting against him,” said Stoltzfus, a Pequea Valley alum. “If Chas gets that hit, I’ll probably yell, ‘Hell yeah,’ and then I’ll cuss in the opposite direction because the Phillies lost. If he’s up with the game on the line, I’ll be cheering for him.”

McCormick is about to step onto that big stage that seemed out of reach when he was watching from his apartment. His career has already defied the odds. Where it goes next is an exciting mystery.

“Nothing would surprise me with Chas,” Shehan said. “I think he has a chance to be more than a few years or a flash in the pan. Selfishly, I hope it’s that way.”

Anything seems possible now.

Those who played with McCormick at Millersville know better than to doubt him.