Today's sports celeb birthday -- June 15

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, is in his eighth season in the major leagues. The Mets outfielder is currently on the injured list.

He appeared in 33 games for the Mets used mostly as a pinch runner and defensive replacement before he fractured a metacarpal in his left hand making a diving catch in a game on May 25.

Jankowski had surgery May 27 and was expected to be be out six to eight weeks. But he could return as early as July 1, as reported by the Mets website.

He was selected by San Diego out of Stony Brook University in the first round (44th overall) of the 2012 draft and made his MLB debut with the Padres in August of 2015.

He spent all or parts of five seasons (2015-2019) in the majors with the Padres before playing for the Cincinnati Reds during the 2020 season that was shortened by the COVID-19.

Last season, he hit .252 in 76 games for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Travis Jankowski's stats via baseball-reference.com

For his career, Jankowski has a .238 batting average and a .320 on-base percentage in 1,199 plate appearances. He has stolen 72 bases in 459 games.

Jankowski is well-liked by his teammates, as shown by the Mets wearing shirts with his number during pregame warmups earlier this season.

Here's Jankowski showing his sense of humor when he was with the Padres by going undercover as a salesman to suggest fans buy his jersey.