Vin Scully, who was the voice of the Dodgers in Los Angeles and Brooklyn for 67 years, died Tuesday, as reported by Beth Harris of the Associated Press. He was 94.

Scully also announced NFL games, including the 49ers-Cowboys playoff contest which featured Joe Montana's game-winning pass to Dwight Clark known as "The Catch", and PGA tournaments.

But he was best remembered for his baseball announcing, which included his tenure with the Dodgers (he moved with the team from Brooklyn to L.A. in 1958) as well as being part of national broadcasts.

Among the baseball games he called were 25 World Series, 12 All-Star Games, perfect games thrown by Don Larson, Sandy Koufax and Dennis Martinez, and Hank Aaron hitting his 715th home run to pass Babe Ruth.

Here are some of his memorable baseball calls, including Joe Carter's series-winning homer against the Phillies in 1993 and Aaron's 715th home run.