New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners Monday.

Jankowski, in his eighth MLB season, appeared in 43 games for the Mets this year, many as a pinch runner or defensive replacement.

Jankowski was designated for assignment by the Mets Friday. He is not currently on the Mariners' active roster, but is expected to be added, as reported by MLB.com.

Jankowski hit .167 for the Mets this season, had a .286 on-base percentage and .186 slugging percentage in 54 at-bats. For his career, Jankowski has a .236 average.

Jankowski spent the first eight seasons of his pro career in the Padres organization after San Diego selected him out of Stony Brook with the 44th overall pick in the 2012 draft.

He made his MLB debut with the Padres on Aug. 21, 2015.

He played the 2022 season with the Cincinnati Reds and last season was with the Philadelphia Phillies.