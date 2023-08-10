Wednesday night was a memorable one at Citizens Bank Park in south Philadelphia.
Philadelphia right-hander Michael Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter in his home debut for the Phillies beating the Washington Nationals 7-0, as reported by the Associated press.
Watch video below of the final out, as well as a locker room toast and interviews with Lorenzen and Phils manager Rob Thomson.
Also, watch Wes Wilson hit a home run in his MLB debut and Nick Castellano hit his 200th career home run.
Here's video of Lorenzen's nervous mom and wife before the last pitch of the no-hitter, the final out and the start of the celebration.
Here's Phillies manager Rob Thomson in the locker room toasting Lorenzen after the game.
Here's Thomson talking about the no-hitter, including the possibility of taking Lorenzen out of the game because of his pitch count.
Lorenzen talks about the no-hitter, including giving credit to the fans and catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Wilson hits a home run in his first MLB at-bat.
And Castellanos hits two home runs to reach 200 for his career.
