Under a summer sunset at Kunkle Field, the No. 4 seed Warwick Phillies defeated the No. 2 Manheim Township Streaks 3-0 Friday night, becoming the LNP 12U baseball tournament champions.

Nick Carson pitched a complete-game shutout for the Phillies, in a game that wrapped up in a little over an hour.

Warwick opened the scoring in the first inning, with Cade Breckenmaker hitting a double and stealing a base before scoring on a single from Isaac Smucker.

The Phillies took out the Streaks batters 1-2-3 in both the second and third innings.

Warwick plated two of its runners, Logan Muñoz and Carson, in the bottom of the third.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Warwick head coach A.J. Kline said. “These boys have fought through tooth and nail. ... I couldn’t be prouder of these boys, they’re going to remember this forever.”

The path to this championship included a meeting with the No. 1 seeded Mountville Indians before the Phillies met up with the Streaks, who they defeated 9-8 on Wednesday night. The Streaks battled back Thursday to take down Penn Manor 17-7, earning a rematch with the Phillies.

Unfortunately for Manheim Township, the outcome was the same in this 3-0 defeat.

Kline was proud of Carson for stepping up.

“I had one of my best pitchers on the mound when it mattered,” Kline said. “He had a shaky first inning, and then he kind of settled down and he made it count when it needed to count.”

The sea of Warwick fans donning red brought their spirit, with noise makers ringing from the rows of chairs and loud cheers erupting after the final inning.

Nanasue Walker, mother of Warwick player Aaron Walker, sighed in relief when the game finished.

“I want them to end this whole thing, the whole season being ... boys of character, teamwork; that’s what’s the most important,” she said.

Walker noted how proud she and other parents are of the entire team. The Walkers were headed for ice cream to celebrate the win.

Ice cream and a championship medal? Some, especially the boys dressed in red on Friday night grinning from ear to ear, would say it doesn’t get better than that.