Warwick Phillies pitcher Nick Carson and catcher Jayden Kline are mobbed by teammates after shutting out the Manheim Twp. Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies players stand for the medal presentation after shutting out the Manheim Twp. Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies Logan Munoz shakes hands with his friend Manheim Twp. Streaks Grady Topf after the Phillies beat the Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies Cade Breckenmaker (21) is out trying to steal home as Manheim Twp. Streaks catcher Ben Cardona (10) applies the tag during fifth inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies Jayden Kline (27) hits an rbi single against the Manheim Twp. Streaks during third inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies' Jeriah Miller runs into the arms of head coach A.J. Kline as they get their gold medals after shutting out the Manheim Twp. Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies pitcher Nick Carson (4) gets a hug from head coach A.J. Kline as they get their gold medals after shutting out the Manheim Twp. Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Manheim Twp. Streaks pitcher Grady Topf (27) fires one across the plate against the Warwick Phillies during first inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies pitcher Nick Carson (4) fires one across the plate against the Manheim Twp. Streaks during first inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies Cade Breckenmaker (21) reacts after hitting a double against the Manheim Twp. Streaks during first inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Manheim Twp. Streaks parents and fans grab a quick shot of the team with their trophy after falling to the Warwick Phillies 3-0 in the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Manheim Twp. Streaks Joe Kenneff (24) and Grady Topf (27) with the runner-up trophy after falling to the Warwick Phillies 3-0 in the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies pitcher Nick Carson and catcher Jayden Kline are mobbed by teammates after shutting out the Manheim Twp. Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies players stand for the medal presentation after shutting out the Manheim Twp. Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies Logan Munoz shakes hands with his friend Manheim Twp. Streaks Grady Topf after the Phillies beat the Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies Cade Breckenmaker (21) is out trying to steal home as Manheim Twp. Streaks catcher Ben Cardona (10) applies the tag during fifth inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies Jayden Kline (27) hits an rbi single against the Manheim Twp. Streaks during third inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies' Jeriah Miller runs into the arms of head coach A.J. Kline as they get their gold medals after shutting out the Manheim Twp. Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies pitcher Nick Carson (4) gets a hug from head coach A.J. Kline as they get their gold medals after shutting out the Manheim Twp. Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Manheim Twp. Streaks pitcher Grady Topf (27) fires one across the plate against the Warwick Phillies during first inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies pitcher Nick Carson (4) fires one across the plate against the Manheim Twp. Streaks during first inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies Cade Breckenmaker (21) reacts after hitting a double against the Manheim Twp. Streaks during first inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Manheim Twp. Streaks parents and fans grab a quick shot of the team with their trophy after falling to the Warwick Phillies 3-0 in the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Manheim Twp. Streaks Joe Kenneff (24) and Grady Topf (27) with the runner-up trophy after falling to the Warwick Phillies 3-0 in the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies pitcher Nick Carson and catcher Jayden Kline are mobbed by teammates after shutting out the Manheim Twp. Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
Warwick Phillies pitcher Nick Carson (4) celebrates after shutting out the Manheim Twp. Streaks 3-0 to win the LNP Tournament 12U championship game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Friday July 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
The path to this championship included a meeting with the No. 1 seeded Mountville Indians before the Phillies met up with the Streaks, who they defeated 9-8 on Wednesday night. The Streaks battled back Thursday to take down Penn Manor 17-7, earning a rematch with the Phillies.
Unfortunately for Manheim Township, the outcome was the same in this 3-0 defeat.
Kline was proud of Carson for stepping up.
“I had one of my best pitchers on the mound when it mattered,” Kline said. “He had a shaky first inning, and then he kind of settled down and he made it count when it needed to count.”
The sea of Warwick fans donning red brought their spirit, with noise makers ringing from the rows of chairs and loud cheers erupting after the final inning.
Nanasue Walker, mother of Warwick player Aaron Walker, sighed in relief when the game finished.
“I want them to end this whole thing, the whole season being ... boys of character, teamwork; that’s what’s the most important,” she said.
Walker noted how proud she and other parents are of the entire team. The Walkers were headed for ice cream to celebrate the win.
Ice cream and a championship medal? Some, especially the boys dressed in red on Friday night grinning from ear to ear, would say it doesn’t get better than that.