In a huge comeback highlighted by two home runs, the No. 4 Warwick Phillies upset the No. 1 Mountville Indians 16-8 to kick off the LNP 12U Baseball Tournament Monday night at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

In a big first inning, the Indians scored five runs, with Jaxsen Hulock starting things off with a double in the first at-bat.

The Phillies came back from their 5-2 deficit quickly, tying the score 5-5 in the third inning. They followed that up with an explosive, momentum-shifting fourth inning in which they sent seven runners across home plate.

The inning was highlighted by a home run from Nick Carson, which sent home two runners.

The Indians entered the fifth inning down 15-5, having remained scoreless for innings two through four, and scored three runs. The revitalization, however, was too little and too late.

Warwick pitchers Carson and Owen Bowlby were effective in shutting down Mountville. Carson started and pitched until Bowlby took over in the fourth. Bowlby controlled the mound until the middle of the fifth.

In the final scoring play of the game, Logan Munoz hit a homer in the top of the sixth, making the final score 16-8 for the Warwick win and sending the Phillies to the second round of the tournament.

Manheim Township 8, Penn Manor 2: In the second game of the night, Manheim Township commanded the field against Penn Manor.

The Streaks held the Comets scoreless until the fifth inning, holding a comfortable 5-0 lead. In the fifth, the Comets scored their two lone runs of the game which the Streaks answered with three of their own in the same inning.

With two outs, Manheim Township’s Grady Topf hit a fly ball which was caught but allowed CJ Lopez to steal home base to score. The sixth inning produced nothing for the Comets, ending the game at 8-2 in favor of the Streaks.

Head Coach Chris Lopez was proud of his team’s winning performance.

“I thought they were consistent; they were focused,” said Lopez. “We had great pitching, they put the ball in play [and] ran the bases well.”

The Streaks will face the Warwick Phillies in round two of the tournament Tuesday. Being a double elimination tournament, Penn Manor will face the loser of game one, the Mountville Indians, Tuesday as well.