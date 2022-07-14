It was a battle for the win, with the Warwick Phillies coming out on top 9-8 over the Manheim Township Streaks on Wednesday night, advancing to the finals of the LNP 12U baseball tournament.

The Warwick Phillies won the game with an electrifying fifth inning. Warwick scored six runs to take the lead 9-6, ultimately for good. Owen Bowlby took a ground out for the second out of the inning, but played Isaac Smucker to tie the score 6-6 and rally his team to grab the lead.

The score tied multiple times throughout the night, with it initially equal at one after the first. It looked like Manheim Township would run away with the game after the second inning, with them up 5-1.

The Phillies tried to battle back, plating two runners in the third, leaving them trailing 5-3 heading into the fourth. The Streaks extended their lead 6-3 in the fourth while the Phillies remained silent in their at-bat.

Following the Phillies stellar performance in the fifth inning, the Streaks attempted a comeback in the fifth and sixth innings of the game, only down by three entering the fifth. Manheim Township managed to score twice the remainder of the game, and there were cheers of hope from their fans scattered across Knuckle park, but untimely they were unsuccessful.

The Phillies relied heavily on their pitcher Isaac Smucker, who threw until the bottom of the fifth when Logan Muñoz took over.

“We hit the ball well, we had some defensive errors, but we seemed to put it together at the end,” head coach A.J. Kline said. “Our pitchers, they threw strikes, that’s the biggest thing in this game.”

With the 9-8 victory, the Warwick Phillies advance to face the winner of Penn Manor and Manheim Township, who will play in the elimination game tonight. The finals are at Kunkle Field tomorrow.