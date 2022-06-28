After a neck-and-neck game Tuesday night, the Warwick Cardinals found themselves on top of a 12-10 decision, defeating Manheim and surviving to play another night in the LNP 10U Tournament.

The Cardinals were down 8-2 after the second inning of Tuesday’s twinbill opener at Froelich Park in Mountville, but found their rhythm in the third, scoring five runs to move the score to 8-7.

Manheim didn’t go down without a fight and scored once in the third inning and once in the fourth to extend its lead to 10-7.

In the fifth, the Cardinals crept closer, scoring once and holding Manheim scoreless to close the gap to 10-8.

The Cardinals entered the sixth inning still trailing, but came back with a run scored by Toby Brubaker off a walk from Gavin Burr and evened the score at 10-10. Following the equalizer, the Cardinals went on to secure two more runs to win 12-10.

“They just have so much fight,” Warwick coach Matt Burr said. “They don’t give up no matter what the circumstance is and you saw that tonight.”

The loss ended Manheim’s tournament run. At 7 Wednesday night, the Cardinals will move to the next round of the elimination bracket, facing Mountville, which absorbed a 2-1 loss to Penn Manor in Tuesday’s second game.

The Comets defeated the Cubs courtesy of a dropped ball in the final inning.

The game was scoreless through the third, until Nolan Daly made it home off a single from Mason Eck to put the Cubs up 1-0.

Both teams were silent in the fifth and the Cubs were unable to cushion their lead in the top of the sixth.

The Comets were not ready to give up, however.

They fought back and tied the game with Sylas Lesur coming in for a score followed immediately by Parker Katherman scoring as a ball was dropped at home plate.

This was followed by a swarm of Penn Manor players erupting in celebration.

Penn Manor coach Tony Russel acknowledged that his team did not put on an offensive show Tuesday, but credited their win to consistency in their playing style.

“We didn’t change what we do compared to what Mountville was doing ... we totally believe in our style of baseball and it paid off,” Russel said.

Penn Manor now gets a night off, and will face the winner of tonight’s Warwick-Mountville game at 7 p.m. Thursday back at Froelich Park for a shot at this year’s 10U title.