What better way to win a championship for your team than a walk-off home run in extra innings?

For Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jackson Allison, that dream became a reality on Thursday night.

In the bottom of the ninth inning of the LNP 14U Tournament title game against the Donegal Indians, Allison sent his second long ball of the day soaring past the left-field fence, winning the 2023 tournament title for the White Sox.

“(That felt) freaking amazing,” said Todd Allison, Jackson’s father and the L-S head coach. “I wanted to run out there and tackle him.”

The final score of the nine-inning game was 4-3, and L-S concluded a strong week at Mount Joy’s Kunkle Field with a championship.

It was a unique road to the title for the White Sox, as they had initially lost their first-round matchup against Conestoga Valley, which would have sent them to the elimination bracket.

However, after CV forfeited postgame, L-S returned to the championship bracket, where it bounced back and defeated Donegal 7-0 on Tuesday.

In a rematch against the Indians on Thursday, most of the night was dominated by pitching — but Donegal struck first.

Before Indians starting pitcher Tommy Hairhoger even stepped foot on the rubber, he helped himself out by smoking a two-run home run to right-center in the top of the first inning.

However, White Sox starter Joel Weaver bounced right back, retiring three straight Donegal hitters with strikeouts.

L-S quickly rebounded from its early deficit.

In the bottom of the first, Cooper Williams put the White Sox on the board with an RBI single.

Just two batters later, Allison swatted a home run into the parking lot beyond left field — the same way he would later win the game — which scored two runs.

All of a sudden, L-S was on top, 3-2.

“They’re resilient. They don’t look back, they move forward,” Todd Allison said of his team.

Weaver put together seven strikeouts over his first three innings on the bump. In the top of the fourth though, he allowed a run, which tied the game at 3-3. An RBI single from Donegal right fielder Chance Givens had knotted the championship game, but pitching then took over.

Both starters kept firing, and Hairhoger struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth.

Neither offense could put together a rally to take the lead — Weaver’s outing would end after striking out 10 Indians batters over five innings, and James Wall took over on the mound for L-S.

Donegal came close to taking the lead in the top of the seventh, as Hairhoger, potentially the winning run, found himself on third base with two outs.

Wall kept the score 3-3 going into the bottom of the seventh though, as he struck out Logan Stough.

Hairhoger got one more out in the bottom of the seventh for Donegal, and his steady night ended with 11 strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Stough took over pitching duties for the Indians.

The title game went to extra innings, where both teams went down quietly in the eighth — Stough struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning.

“Pitching-wise for both teams, it was unbelievable,” Todd Allison said.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the ninth, with one out, that Jackson Allison came to the plate.

He smashed a curveball deep into left field, and the L-S bench immediately ran to home plate to greet their championship hero.

The night ended with both teams receiving recognition on the field, and the White Sox claiming their trophy.

Mountville (10), Manheim (12U) and now L-S (14U) have all added an LNP Tournament title to their program’s accomplishments so far in July; the fourth and final tournament age group is 17U.

That tournament will begin on Monday at Clipper Magazine Stadium, where eight teams will seek the title.

For now, though, the White Sox will celebrate their championship.

“That was a great game,” Todd Allison said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better.”