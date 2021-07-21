Amnesia is necessary for LNP Tournament play, and the latest case-study of that was Hempfield’s 9-0 victory over Manheim Township.

Hempfield, which was trounced 11-3 by Manheim VFW on Monday night, had an offensive explosion in the first two innings, giving it a comfortable lead early on.

Eight of the nine runs scored Tuesday night came off the bats of Hempfield first baseman Josh Daubert and third baseman Liam Cox.

Hempfield’s offense meant business early. The bases were loaded in the bottom of the first for Daubert. Even with a wooden bat, the ball had plenty of carry off Daubert’s bat as it soared over the fences at Mount Joy’s Kunkle Field.

Cox, 2-for-3 on the night with four RBIs and two runs, would start the inning up again after the bases-clearing bomb with a single. He would come around to score, giving Hempfield a desperately needed jump-start to the game.

Hempfield’s offensive onslaught bled into the bottom of the second inning.

However, Manheim Township played solid bases-loaded defense, cutting down Noah Golomb at home for the first out.

Streaks’ pitcher Treaton Sauder would get Daubert back for his grand slam last inning, striking out the slugger.

With two outs and bases loaded, Township looked like it was going to escape the jam.

Cox had other plans. He smacked the 2-0 pitch from Sauder out of Kunkle Field, giving his team a 9-0 lead.

It was two grand slams in two innings for Hempfield, and the game was blown open early.

“The boys were much more relaxed tonight,” Hempfield Coach Steve Katch said. “We made a tough road for ourselves, but nothing worth having is easy, so they bounced back well.”

Adrian Rodriguez was stellar on the mound for Hempfield, tossing a one-hitter in 3 2/3 innings, walking two.

Derek Katch would come in and be equally as solid as Rodriguez, allowing two hits and one walk over 3 1/3 innings.

Manheim Township, which fought tooth and nail all season just to get to this point, has a lot to be proud of.

“It’s a dream come true,” Township Coach John Sofillas said. “I played in this tournament in 1989. So being able to coach my son in the same tournament is a blessing.”

Hempfield keeps its season alive, and will try and do it again in yet another elimination game Wednesday against Mountville.