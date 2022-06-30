In a crowded Froelich Park packed full of fans and under stadium lights swarming with moths Thursday night, the Mountville Cubs staved off elimination and forced a deciding game, defeating the Penn Manor 15-13 in LNP 10U Tournament play.

Battle has been the theme of the Cubs’ tournament run so far, having come back from being down multiple times, and on Thursday the players took that to heart with their own battle chant in the dugout.

As for the origin of the chant, the players focused on what head coach Keith Daly had used as an encouragement for one of the players.

“I yelled ‘What a battle!’ to our Liam Buckwater, who fouled off seven, eight balls in an at-bat and I just said ‘Keep battling,’” Daly said. “After that it didn’t stop, everything was battle.”

The battle of the night came in a back-and-forth game in Mountville.

It was 5-2 in favor of the third-seeded Cubs heading into the bottom of the third inning, but top-seeded Penn Manor — which previously beat the Cubs on Tuesday — scored four runs to take a 6-5 advantage.

In the fourth, the Cubs put themselves back on top, 10-6. The Comets responded by evening the score at 10-10 in the same inning.

The top of the sixth showcased an explosion of offense from the Cubs, who scored five more runs to grab the lead again. In the final inning, Penn Manor tacked on another three scores, but were unable to catch the Cubs.

Between every inning, down or not, the Mountville dugout turned into a motivational dance party. The Cubs’ favorite song? “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus. Daly said it never fails to get his players “fired up.”

While Penn Manor made five pitching changes in the contest, the Cubs only had two take the mound Thursday. Harper Diljer pitched until the bottom of the fourth, when Kellen Leber took over for the remainder of the game.

“Our two pitchers were all we really had left that pitched during the year, and they did everything they had to do down to the very last pitch,” Daly said.

With the Cubs’ victory in the double-elimination tournament, the teams will meet again in a winner-takes-all rubber match for the championship. That game is set for a 7 p.m. start July 5 back at Froelich Park.