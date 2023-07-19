Down to two.

With the LNP 14U Tournament’s final bid for the championship on the line, Cedar Crest and the Donegal Indians combined for five home runs on Wednesday night.

The ball was flying out of Mount Joy’s Kunkle Field — and the Stough brothers, Logan and Carter, came up huge for Donegal with a pair of home runs, leading the Indians to the win with an 8-6 final score.

With the victory, the Indians will line up against the Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox in the championship on Thursday.

The Indians, considered the home team for the night, struck first with their bats on Wednesday.

A Jackson Nissley double and a Michael Alvarez-Ruiz single scored a run apiece in the bottom of the first, giving Donegal an early advantage.

It wouldn’t take long for Cedar Crest to retaliate — on the first pitch in the top of the second, Mason Copenhaver rocked a line drive to left field that barely snuck over the fence, making it 2-1.

Donegal’s Logan Stough had a home run of his own in the bottom of the third, expanding the Indians’ lead by two runs.

By the end of the fourth, it was 5-1 in the Indians’ favor.

Then came a huge top of the fifth for Cedar Crest that made things interesting once again.

Garrett Starry came to the plate soon after Cedar Crest had already scored one run, looking to get his team back in the game — and he did it with one momentous swing.

Starry blasted a two-run home run far beyond the left field fence, bringing Cedar Crest within a run.

Crest wasn’t done there.

Copenhaver made it double-trouble with his second long ball of the night, a solo shot, and he certainly knew it off the bat.

As soon as he finished swinging, Copenhaver threw his arms up in the air, tying the game at five going into inning No. 6.

However, Carter Stough capped the slugfest in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run shot, giving Donegal an 8-5 lead.

Cedar Crest brought another run home in the top of the seventh, but the Indians held on as rain started to fall over Kunkle Field. So Stough’s homer was the season-saving difference, and Donegal secured its spot in the title game.

The LNP 14U Tournament championship is set for 7 Thursday night back at Kunkle Field. If L-S wins, it will wrap up the 2023 tournament title.

If Donegal wins, it will force a final tournament game on Friday night at Kunkle Field to decide the championship.