AMBER WILLIAMS

AWILLIAMS@LNPNEWS.COM

The LNP Tournament is back in play for the summer, and for 10U baseball, it means that four teams will be competing for a championship.

Tournament format

After last week’s play-in games, day one of the championship round will feature two games Monday at Froelich Park in Mountville. Game One will feature the No. 1 seed, the Penn Manor Comets, against the No. 4 seed, the Warwick Cardinals, in a 6 p.m. start. Game Two, starting 20 minutes after the conclusion of Game One, will be the No. 2 seed, Manheim, against the No. 3 seed, the Mountville Cubs.

Tuesday, the losers of Games One and Two will face each other in the elimination bracket in a 6 p.m. start, while the winners of those games face off in a championship bracket game 20 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

Wednesday will feature an elimination bracket game at 7 p.m. The winner of that contest advances to play the championship bracket winner in a 7 p.m. start Thursday. If needed, a rubber match for the title is set for a 7 p.m. start July 5.

Monday’s games

No. 1 Penn Manor Comets vs. No. 4 Warwick Cardinals

Penn Manor had a hot season, finishing with a 14-1-1 record and allowing the lowest number of runs in the league at 56. The Comets, coached by Tony Russell, defeated the No. 8 Lancaster Junior Tornadoes in the play-in round. In both qualifying games the Comets were dominating, scoring in the double digits for both.

“It won’t be easy to get the boys to the championship, but I think if they play the way that they’ve played all season they’ll put themselves in a good position of success,” Russell said.

He feels his players’ strongest abilities are that they work hard and have “well-rounded” skill sets.

“We have an abnormal number of talented players this year,” Russell said. “We have a good amount of kids that can pitch ... and up and down the lineup we have a bunch of kids that can hit as well.”

To advance to the tournament, Warwick took its series against the No. 5 MT Streaks by a 2-1 count. The Cardinals have a batting average of .354 with No. 1 Gavin Burr holding the top spot, hitting .571. The Cardinals’ pitchers, Grant Anderson and Eli Bowlby, have 4.19 and 4.80 ERAs, respectively.

The Cardinals are coached by Matt Burr and finished the regular season 9-7.

The teams met on April 22, which resulted in a 4-3 Comets victory, and again on May 30, a 12-1 Comets win.

No. 2 Manheim vs. No. 3 Mountville Cubs

Manheim Central is coached by Greg Gehman and finished second in the league with a 13-3 record, allowing 78 runs this season. Manheim defeated the L-S Phillies to reach the championship bracket.

The Mountville Cubs, coached by Keith Daly, completed their season with a 10-6 record, allowing 104 runs and coming in third in the league. The Cubs are led by Kellen Leber, who ended the regular season with a .604 batting average, 17 RBIs and two home runs. Nolan Daly had the most RBIs for the Cubs with 21.

Both times the teams have met this season have resulted in Manheim victories. On April 28, Manheim defeated Mountville 9-8, and on May 13 Manheim won 20-3.