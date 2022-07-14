Following a rain cancelation Tuesday night, The Penn Manor Comets struck down the Mountville Indians 12-5 Wednesday evening amidst the swirl of hot and dry dust emitting from Kunkle Field to advance in the 12U LNP baseball tournament.

The Manheim Township Streaks took on the Warwick Phillies in the nightcap of the doubleheader at Kunkle.

In this game between the underdogs who lost games one and two, the Comets came out of the gate swinging, scoring three runs to open the game.

Mountville attempted a comeback, holding Penn Manor scoreless in the second and third inning and sending home two of their own runners in the third to cut the lead 3-2.

The tides completely shifted in the fourth, where the Comets exploded, scoring nine runs and advancing their lead 12-2. Carter Reyes highlighted the inning with a triple. Reyes smashed it to the far right corner of the field and it looked like he was about to be tagged by Indians Daniel Johns, but the ball slipped away, allowing him to stay safely on third base.

Penn Manor head coach Christian Hermansen said he told his team heading into the fourth inning it was time to start hitting.

“I said how ‘bout we hit,’ ” Hermansen said. “We didn’t hit the other night, ‘bout time we start hitting. They took a good approach to the plate and we had good success.”

The Indians tried to rectify their defensive performance in their turn at bat in the third inning with a home run from Tate Lutz, which scored one other runner. The inning ended with the Indians still boasting a huge eight run deficit. The Indians scored once more in the bottom of the sixth, but the damage was done.

Hermansen expressed the gratitude he feels being the Penn Manor Comets coach, especially following their performance against the Indians.

“They really gutted it out,” Hermansen said. “This was the team that was four and 16 last year and has been very resilient all year and they showed it tonight.”

The Penn Manor Comets live to see another game in the youth baseball tournament and are set to face Manheim Township tonight. The winner will face Warwick in the championship tomorrow.