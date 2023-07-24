As the Lancaster County 2023 summer baseball season inches toward a finish, there remains one last LNP Tournament to be played, on the biggest stage of them all: the 17U tournament at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

On Monday night, the tournament will begin at the Barnstormers’ home stadium, with eight local midget league teams set for playoff baseball.

Doubleheaders will be played for three consecutive nights at the ballpark, with the championship game set for a 7 p.m. start Thursday.

The format of the 17U tournament is different than the lower age group brackets that have been played throughout July — this tournament is single-elimination rather than double.

It’s win-or-go-home for every game throughout the week.

The first round of action will begin at 5:30 Monday night, with a second game to follow about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

The same will happen on Tuesday, and by the conclusion of that day’s games, just four teams will be alive for Wednesday’s semifinals, which will set up the championship.

The first-round matchups should bring exciting baseball to Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Monday’s games

No. 1 Penn Manor vs. No. 8 Lititz: Coached by Tom Fish, Penn Manor finished the regular season at 9-3 and clinched the tiebreaker over Neffsville, making it the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

Offensively, the Comets are led by Cole Zink (13 RBIs) and Jackson Stuart (.500 batting average).

Penn Manor’s experienced pitching staff includes Cole Miller (two wins), Bradyn Eckert (three wins) and Millersville commit Bryce Avery (four saves).

Fish’s team was just a few innings away from being titlists last season, as it fell to Lititz 3-2 in the 2022 final.

The Oddfellows will have a playoff rematch with Penn Manor Monday, and they certainly have history on their side as they compete for this year’s championship: Lititz owns six of the last nine LNP 17U titles, dominating the tournament over the last decade.

In two of those three years it did not win the championship, Lititz was the runner-up.

This year, the Oddfellows, who are coached by Bill Weismandel, are looking to keep their LNP Tournament dynasty going as the No. 8 seed — they snuck into the tournament with a 5-6-1 regular season record.

Lititz’s best arms include Alex Fair, Gannon Caraval, CJ Easler and Keldyn Loraw. The top of its lineup includes Loraw, Fair, Jack Martin, Brady Shaffer and Sawyer Martin.

No. 2 Neffsville vs. No. 7 Ephrata: Neffsville went 9-3 in this summer’s regular season.

The team boasts a trio of steady pitchers, as Nolan Peters (1.61 ERA), Angelo Billiard (1.75 ERA) and Alex Miller (2.10 ERA) have led Neffsville on the bump.

With its bats, Neffsville has four players who hit over .400 this season: Keaton Musser (.600), Ben Conners (.455), Edward Lopez (.429) and Colin Moeller (.419).

On July 13, head coach Branden Eckman’s team won its only matchup against its first-round matchup, Ephrata.

Ephrata finished at 6-6 in the regular season.

The No. 7 seed will continue to rely on Mikey Nixon, Landry Weidner and Josh Muhr on the mound. Seven different players hit over .300 this summer for Ephrata.

Coach Richard Bromirski said his program’s summer season is spent developing players at new positions, getting reps for next spring and becoming leaders on the field — which he said Nixon has done an excellent job of this summer.

A walk-off single from Cam Simes secured Ephrata’s spot in the LNP Tournament last week, as it beat Cedar Crest 10-9 in the team’s final game of the regular season.

Tuesday’s games

No. 3 Garden Spot vs. No. 6 Cedar Crest: Coached by Cody Straub, Garden Spot is playing in its first LNP Tournament since 2015.

The team went 7-3-2 in this year’s regular season. Its lineup is led by Caleb Zimmerman (.293 batting average), Caiden Murphy (.350) and Myles Furlong (9 RBIs).

Murphy (2.17 ERA), Furlong (3.81 ERA) and Ryder Hertzler (1.82 ERA) are among Straub’s top arms.

Garden Spot will be matched up against Cedar Crest on Tuesday, which made the tournament in its first season in the league.

Cedar Crest is coached by 2022 grad Austin Beard, who just completed a 4-2 freshman season on the mound for Northampton Community College.

Landon Kreider (2.26 ERA) and Dylan Fegley (1.57 ERA) have been Cedar Crest’s top pitching duo this summer, while Dayton DiBiaso (.323) and Logan Oriel (.296) are among the team’s top offensive pieces.

In the two sides’ only matchup this season, Garden Spot defeated Cedar Crest, 6-1.

No. 4 Conestoga Valley vs. No. 5 Hempfield: CV will be competing in the LNP Tournament for just the third time in the 21st century (2004, 2021).

Head coach Dana Best’s team went 8-4 in the regular season, finishing fourth in the league standings.

CV has a pair of two-way players that have made a big impact this season in Owen Fisher (.412, 0.70 ERA) and Jude Thompson (.375, 2.76 ERA over 30 IP).

Outside of that duo, Sawyer Esbenshade (.308) and Jackson Esbenshade (11 RBIs) have provided strong bats.

Hempfield comes into the tournament after a 7-4-1 regular season, making it the fifth seed.

With five LNP titles (second only to Lititz, with nine), three LNP runner-up finishes, 10 section championships and 10 division championships, Hempfield has arguably the deepest-rooted league success among this year’s tournament squads.

Jeremy Morrison, Hempfield’s head coach, will be looking to win his program’s first LNP championship since 2010.

In the only meeting between CV and Hempfield this season, Hempfield won 17-5.