Penn Manor played its game Monday night. The result? A victory and a date with Mountville in Tuesday night's championship bracket game.

The No. 1 seed in this year's LNP 10U Tournament, the Comets advanced on an 11-1 defeat of the fourth-seeded Warwick Cardinals on the opening night of play at Froelich Park in Mountville.

The Comets were a little quiet to start, but had staked a 2-0 lead by the fourth. That's when the Cardinals scored their lone run of the night to make it 2-1.

But Penn Manor responded with offense, lighting up the board for the remainder of the game. They scored twice in the fourth and seven times in the fifth and final inning of the game.

“They stayed resilient and just kept ... playing Penn Manor baseball and it finally paid off,” Comets coach Tony Russell said after the victory.

The Comets will face the Mountville Cubs at 8 p.m. Tuesday back at Froelich Park.

Mountville, the third seed, earned its spot by taking down No. 2 Manheim 14-7 in Monday's nightcap.

The score was a tight 6-5 count in favor of Manheim in the sixth when a home run from Liam Buckwater tied the game — and started what would be a nine-run, game-winning inning for the Cubs.

The Cubs' coach, Keith Daly, was elated after the game, jumping up and down on the field with his coaching staff and boasting a huge smile.

“These guys, for the last two weeks, have just fought nonstop and it showed again tonight how much they never quit,” he said.

Daly expressed his love for “these kids,” and said it is now time to “see what happens” as the tournament progresses.

Warwick and Manheim will open Tuesday night's LNP doubleheader with a 6 p.m. start in an elimination bracket game. The winner will then meet the loser of the Penn Manor-Mountville game in a 7 p.m. elimination game at Froelich.