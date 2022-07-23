Billy Riggs was Titanic-level overdue as his Penn Manor teammates foundered on the pitching shoals of Cocalico’s Trent Dickson.

Cocalico led Penn Manor by two runs going into the seventh inning, three outs away from advancing to Sunday’s semifinals of the LNP Tournament Midget bracket. Reaching his pitch count limit, Dickson had yielded to Brayden Brubaker, who got the final out of the sixth inning and pitched his way around two walks and a fielder’s choice in the seventh.

Bringing Riggs to the plate, dragging an 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

“I was a little worried coach was going to pinch hit for me,” Riggs said. “I got down 0-2 early and had this little thought, ‘I’ve got to do something here. Put the ball in play.’ ”

The baserunners, Trevor Adams and Shan Black-Robinson, advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and Riggs pulled a two-run single through the hole at short to tie the game. He then went first-to-third on Bryce Avery’s hit.

That brought up Grant Fry, 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Right place. Right time. Right guy.

“I felt confident,” Fry said. “And the coaches in the dugout really gave me confidence, saying you can do it.”

Fry looked at two pitches off the plate, then took a pretty good outside pitch the other way, into right, Riggs trotted home and Penn Manor, suddenly a 5-4 victor, lived to play another day.

Today.

Cocalico had slowly built a 4-0 lead on Dickson’s RBI hit in the first, back-to-back hit batters with the bases loaded in the second – Penn Manor starter Braden Eckert hit four batters in a row – and Coltin Oberholtzer’s RBI hit in the third inning.

Penn Manor answered on Adams’ hit in the third and Fry’s RBI double off the third base bag in the sixth.

One strike away from victory, Cocalico instead watched the celebration across the way, heartbroken.

“They wanted to get here in the worst way,” Cocalico coach Ross Rutt said. “When we got here, we said, ‘We belong here.’ It was a great game. Tip your hat to Penn Manor, they fought the whole way.”

Penn Manor will meet Ephrata, an 11-1 winner in five innings over Lancaster, in the second game of a semifinal doubleheader this afternoon.

Hempfield Black and Lititz Oddfellows, last year’s finalists, will meet in the 1:30 p.m. first game. They both advanced on five-inning, blowout victories, both 13-0 scores, Hempfield over Octorara and Lititz over Solanco.

Ephrata 11, Lancaster 1

Ephrata’s Dillon Shortuse held Lancaster (7-10) hitless through three and two-third innings and Nate Savage brought it home, allowing a run on two hits, Jhanel Perez’s RBI groundout spoiling the shutout.

Detric Updike drove in two runs, Ben Burkey drove in a pair, and the Lions (17-2) added RBIs from Ryan Bromirski, Coy Schwanger, Owen Zimmerman and Evan Goodman.

Hempfield Black 13, Octorara 0

Black’s Aiden Rodenberger pitched four and a third innings of one-hit ball and drove in two runs on a single and sac fly as Black (17-2) took advantage of command issues from Octorara starter Broden King, scoring six times in the first inning without a hit.

King walked two and hit four as Black batted around plus-two. Black added single runs in the second and third innings on RBI singles from Rodenberger and Cody Fatta, then triggered the mercy rule in the fourth with another bat-around inning, scoring five times. Octorara finished the season 6-11-1.

Lititz Oddfellows 13, Solanco 0

Josh Zimmerman tossed a complete-game shutout for Lititz (13-6), allowing two hits, striking out five and walking three.

Seth Adomnik drove in four runs with a pair of 2-run hits, Chase Martin knocked in three and Cody Lutz drove in two to pace the two-time defending tournament champion’s 15-hit attack. Brayden Herr and Sawyer Weyman had the lone hits for Solanco (9-7-1).