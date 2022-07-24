One team has been here a bunch. The other, not so much.

Lititz Oddfellows has worn out a path to the LNP Midget Tournament championship game. On the flip side, Penn Manor has been waiting since 1988 — 34 long years — to hoist a gold trophy in said tourney.

Monday night, Lititz and Penn Manor will duke it out for the LNP Midget title.

In the 17U semifinals Sunday afternoon inside sizzling-hot Clipper Magazine Stadium, lefty Seth Adomnik pitched five shutout innings and he picked up a couple of hits at the plate, helping Lititz top Hempfield Black 5-1. In the second game of the doubleheader, Trevor Adams had three hits, knocked in a run and scored two more, and Cole Miller got the last two outs for a gut-check save in Penn Manor’s 4-2 victory over Ephrata.

That set up Monday’s championship game at 7 p.m. back in Clipper Magazine Stadium. Penn Manor, making its first LNP Midget tourney appearance since 2019, has three titles in franchise history, all three as Manor Ridge, the last back in 1988. Lititz, which owns eight crowns, is going back to the title game for the seventh year in a row, and Oddfellows will be going for its third straight title.

Since the LNP Midget Tournament shifted to Clipper Magazine Stadium, Lititz is an eye-popping 18-1 in the Lancaster Barnstormers home park.

“This is what we’ve been trying to build here,” said Lititz coach Bill Weismandel, who skippered Warwick to PIAA Class 6A hardball state gold earlier this spring. “Warwick baseball is a standard, and a culture of winning and competing at the top levels. Whether it’s here in summer baseball, or spring baseball for the school, we’re out here to win and play well. We’ve very fortunate that we’ve had a lot of talented players, and they buy in and feed off each other.”

Monday's rain date would push the title game to Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Millersville University's Cooper Park.

Lititz Oddfellows 5, Hempfield Black 1: Adomnik was staked to a 3-0 lead before he took the mound, and fifth-seeded Lititz tacked on single runs in the second and the fourth to stop Black, which had 10 hits, but couldn’t overcome four errors, nine walks handed out by a pair of pitchers, and managed just one run, that with one out in the bottom of the seventh in a rematch of last year’s Midget finale.

Lititz (14-6) took advantage of five first-inning walks to grab a 3-0 cushion; Sawyer Martin had an RBI single and Ian VanBrookhoven drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI. Cody Lutz also picked up a bases-loaded walk for another run in the top of the second, and Chase Martin singled and scored in the fifth on a fielder’s choice grounder for a 5-0 lead.

Black (17-3) finally got on the board during its last at-bat when Aiden Rodenberger singled and swiped second, and he scored on Michael Rieker’s RBI single. Rodenberger went 3 for 4 and Rieker had two hits for top-seeded Hempfield, but Black allowed five stolen bases, hit a batter and had a couple of wild pitches.

“Seth did a really good job, especially early in the game,” Weismandel noted. “We were able to jump on them and get ahead. Any time you can get out front, you’re able to stay aggressive, and that’s what we were able to do.”

Penn Manor Comets 4, Ephrata Lions 2: The last time Miller faced Ephrata slugger Coy Schwanger earlier this summer, Schwanger belted a triple against the Comets’ righty. Sunday, Miller was summoned in to pitch to Schwanger with two on and one out, and Ephrata making a last-gasp comeback attempt in the seventh.

This time, Miller won the battle, painting the corner for a third-strike call to retire Schwanger, and then Miller got Owen Zimmerman to bounce back to the mound for the final out, and Penn Manor held on and will get a crack at Lititz for the title.

“I was trying to keep the ball outside,” Miller said of his showdown with Schwanger. “I didn’t want to let him pull the ball. We played them earlier this summer, and he ripped a ball that I left inside. So I knew I had to leave it outside. It felt amazing getting him out, and getting the second out there. That was huge.”

Grant Fry had an RBI single and Isaac Braegelman delivered a sacrifice fly, giving Penn Manor a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Adams gave the Comets (16-2-1) a 3-0 cushion in the second, delivering an RBI double to plate Bradyn Eckert, who drew a lead-off walk.

Ephrata (17-3) sliced it to 3-1 in the top of third, when Ryan Bromirski hit a double and went to third on A.J. Hatt’s single. Bromirski scored on a wild pitch to cut into Penn Manor’s lead. But the second-seeded Comets got it right back in the fifth, when Adams got a base hit and moved up on a wild pitch. Later, he scored on Bryce Avery’s sacrifice fly and it was 4-1.

Avery, the Comets’ starting pitcher, was solid on the bump. The righty earned the win, fanning 10 and allowing just four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Chris Hubbs got the final two outs in the sixth for Penn Manor, before Miller came in to put out the fire with third-seeded Ephrata threatening.

“The kids are excited,” Penn Manor coach Tom Fish said. “We were able to jump on them, and then we were able to hold on for dear life in the end. It’s great to watch some of these younger guys, who have never had a chance, to get to experience a big moment like this. I’m so proud of our guys.”

“This means a lot,” Miller added. “This has been our goal the whole summer, to get here and win it. Now we have to close it out.”

