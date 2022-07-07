The Penn Manor Comets are the first-ever LNP 10U tournament champions after defeating the Mountville Cubs 15-5 under the Froelich Park lights in Mountville Wednesday night.

The Comets took a commanding 10-0 lead following a huge second inning, where they scored seven runs, and never looked back.

The Penn Manor Comets, coached by Tony Russell, were the No. 1 seed entering the tournament with a 14-1-1 record.

The road to the crown for the Comets consisted of defeating the No. 4 Warwick Cardinals in the first round, advancing to face No. 3 Mountville. The Cubs defeated the Comets in their first meeting of the tournament on June 30, forcing the final championship game Wednesday.

It looked like the mercy rule might come into play Wednesday, but, as they have this entire tournament, the Cubs fought until the very end. Mountville batted a runner across the plate during the bottom of the fourth to force the full six innings.

Penn Manor added five runs in the top of the sixth inning to extend the lead 15-2. In the final batting opportunity of the game, Mountville sent three more runners home before the final out for the 15-5 final.

The large crowd that had gathered for the championship game, stretching out on both sides of the diamond, erupted in applause for the Penn Manor champions.

Russell was ambushed by his team and drenched in ice and water from the Gatorade barrel. Retaliation was immediate, as Russell used the remaining slush to coat a group of fleeing, smiling boys clutching their trophies.

“I’ve been coaching for 25 years and they’re the (most) special group I’ve ever had,” Russell said. “They mean a lot; they work harder than any other group I’ve ever had and they deserve all this.”

Russell praised his team’s opponents in a field speech during award presentations, stating that Mountville deserved to be in the championship game after its season.

Mountville coach Keith Daly said after the game that this season has been “awesome.”

“Just a great season to watch the kids battle the whole time,” said Daly.

As for the Comets, celebrations will continue throughout the week. Russell said there is a pizza and pool party planned for the champions. The scene will double as a birthday party for the kids who have spent their birthdays on a diamond this summer.

In fact, one member of the Comets celebrated a birthday Wednesday night. An excited rendition of “Happy Birthday” was belted out on the field by teammates and coaches following the conclusion of the game.

What’s better than being crowned a champion and celebrating your birthday with your teammates? Nothing, according to the sweaty faces with wide grins plastered on them.

With the conclusion of the 10u championship, the start of the 12u and 14u tournament are right around the corner. Play for the 12u championship will begin on Monday and 14u will commence on July 26.