Just three teams remain in this year’s LNP 10U Tournament.

Two games were played at Froelich Park in Mountville on Thursday evening, with much higher stakes than the two games played the night before.

In Thursday’s first game, there was a full-on display of the fantastic chaos that is youth league baseball.

Lampeter-Strasburg and Hempfield were on the diamond — the loser’s season would end, and the winner’s LNP title aspirations would stay alive.

It took a ton of fight, but after combining with Hempfield for 19 runs in a back-and-forth game, the L-S Cardinals came out on top.

Then the lights came on for the night’s Game Two, in which Mountville and Manheim had a trip to the championship on the line.

Mountville’s explosive offense kept it undefeated in the tournament, steamrolling on in a season in which it has lost just one game.

With Hempfield eliminated, the field is now down to three teams. Friday night, L-S and Manheim will play at 7 p.m. at Froelich Park in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to play Mountville in a championship game Saturday. Should the winner of Friday’s game beat Mountville then, a winner-take-all contest would be played Sunday.

On Thursday, though, it was the Cardinals and the Cubs walking away victorious.

L-S Cardinals 11, Hempfield Black 8

There was no shortage of excitement to begin the night, as L-S and Hempfield combined for six lead changes across six innings.

After a scoreless first inning, the Cardinals’ Jack Lowe, who was playing through a broken wrist, brought the first runs of the night home in the second inning on a two-run triple through the right side of the infield.

“He’s one of the biggest gamers on my team,” L-S head coach Rob Duvall said of Lowe.

Through the next three innings, it was just a matter of who could hold onto their lead. The two sides answered each other’s runs by taking advantage of walks, running aggressively on the basepaths and stringing together hits with runners on base.

By the midway point of the fifth inning, Hempfield had an 8-7 lead.

A huge bottom of the fifth was the difference for L-S: The bats of Lowe, Bryce Duvall and Caden Herr all found some open field to bring in runs, eventually giving the Cardinals a three-run cushion going into the last inning.

Hempfield threatened a comeback by bringing the tying run to the plate, but a forceout at second base ended the high-scoring matchup and sent the Cardinals to the next round.

“(That was) a great youth baseball game,” Rob Duvall said.

Mountville Cubs 11, Manheim VFW 8

Mountville, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, advanced by limiting its mistakes and pouring on the hits Thursday.

Luca Keating put the Cubs on the board with an RBI double in the second inning, giving his team an early advantage that would soon grow much larger.

Manheim’s Knolan Lutz ripped a double the left-center gap to score two runs in the top of the third, but that 2-1 advantage was Manheim’s only lead of the contest.

The Cubs began to stack runs from there.

In the bottom half of the third, a double from Mountville shortstop Nolan Daly and a few Manheim errors made it a 5-2 ballgame.

Just one inning later, that lead had ballooned to nine runs. The Cubs were putting good swings on just about everything, giving them an 11-2 advantage.

That big lead wasn’t completely safe, though, as Manheim put up a five-spot in the top of the fifth and got the winning run to the plate in the sixth.

But at the end of the night, a sharp liner to first base won it for Mountville, and it celebrated its second straight championship berth under the lights.

After falling in last year’s 10U championship round, Mountville will look to win its first program title this weekend.