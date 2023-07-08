With their gloves thrown into the air high school graduation-style under a pink and blue sky at Froelich Park on Saturday, the Mountville Cubs celebrated their program’s first LNP 10U Tournament title.

“What a wild ride,” Mountville coach Keith Daly said. “These kids play hard. They play good baseball.”

With an 8-7 victory over Manheim VFW, Mountville concluded an impressive playoff run with the biggest win of them all.

Just one season after finishing as the runner-up in the inaugural LNP 10U Tournament, the Cubs came out this season and finished the job.

Saturday’s championship game was a great example of what all the other tournament games have also had: unpredictable, back-and-forth action.

After Manheim scored twice in the top of the first, the Cubs came out raking in the bottom half of the inning.

Mountville batted around its 10-player lineup, putting six runs on the board early on.

The chaos of countless baserunners, overthrows and passed balls in the 10U tournament was on full display in Mountville’s six-run first inning, when its center fielder, Liam Buckwalter, showed why they call it a “little-league home run.”

A dribbler in front of the plate that went no more than two feet ended with Buckwalter sprinting around all the bases while the ball sailed over a few Manheim players’ heads, and the Cubs ended the first inning with a 6-2 advantage.

However, Manheim’s Nolan Eck played a big part in erasing the Cubs’ initial lead over the next few innings; in the second, he brought in a run with an RBI double, and in the fourth, two runs scored on his sac fly to right field.

Greg Rada and Carson Grimm then notched back-to-back RBI hits, giving Manheim a slim 7-6 advantage going into the bottom half of the fourth inning.

“To watch how far (Manheim) has come is incredible,” Daly said. “They just never stopped fighting.”

But once again, Buckwalter’s legs worked in his favor as he led off the bottom half of the fifth for Mountville.

For the second time of the night, Manheim allowed Buckwalter to run around the diamond as they airmailed some throws — and he tied the game at 7-7 by himself.

Evan Djaraher soon followed at the plate, rocketing a pitch down the left-field line to score the run that would win his team the championship.

Postgame, Manheim and Mountville celebrated the end of the season by recognizing all the players and coaches for each team.

With the loss, Manheim’s season concludes as the runner-up in the LNP Tournament.

Kyle Elbin’s team displayed a ton of fight in the playoffs, including Saturday’s one-run loss in the championship.

The 2023 LNP 10U Tournament is officially complete, with Mountville hoisting the trophy at the end of it all; next up is the 12U tournament, which begins Monday at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.