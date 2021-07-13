There are two sure signs of summer in Lancaster County: humidity and the LNP Tournament.

After a hiatus due to the global pandemic, the 75th LNP Tournament kicked off Tuesday night with the top-seeded Mountville Indians against the fourth-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals.

Mountville got the better of Lampeter-Strasburg by a score of 8-5 in the opening game.

The match was back-and-forth affair and had everything a baseball game could have, including a change of umpires two innings in.

It was a scrappy game, with barely any flow. The teams combined for 18 walks, nine errors and only five hits. There were also nine pitching changes.

The Indians struck first in the bottom of the first inning through shortstop Brayden Rishell. Rishell was the first base runner of the game and swiped second base and then third, and would eventually score the first run.

Lampeter-Strasburg was able to escape the inning, allowing only one run.

An inning that could have been a disaster turned into a momentum swing of sorts.

The Cardinals would answer with two runs of their own in the second inning.

The first by right fielder Cole Shehan, who walked and then advanced on an overthrow. The second run scored in similar fashion, with Landon Giberson reaching on a throwing error and then coming around to score.

Mountville’s big inning was the third where they scored three.

Walks haunted the Cardinals throughout the game, and all three of the Indians’ runs in the third inning came from walks.

“We need to stop putting batters on,” Lampeter-Strasburg coach Steve Giberson said.

The Cardinals walked a combined 10 batters throughout the game.

Mountville was unlike its normal self on the defensive side of the ball, committing seven errors.

“We made some uncharacteristic errors in the field,” Mountville coach Bob Sauders said.

Lampeter-Strasburg will play for its life tonight at 6 p.m., moving to the losers’ bracket and facing the loser of Manheim Township and Donegal.

“Come to play and let it all out there,” said Giberson on the message to his team post game.

For Mountville, it will play the later game and remain in the winner’s bracket where it will face the winner of Township and Donegal.

“It’ll be interesting to see who has what left for tomorrow,” Sauders said of the pitching decisions he and Mountville are now faced with.

The game featured a combined nine different pitchers, and being conscious of pitch counts and days of rest is a crucial aspect of the LNP Tournament.