The 77th LNP Tournament is underway.

And on the first day of the 10U Section One tourney, on a steamy, buggy, pitching-change kind of a night Wednesday at Froelich Park in Mountville, the top seed and the third seed picked up victories.

In the opener, No. 1 Mountville, the runner-up here last year, put up a six-spot in the first inning on the way to an 8-5 win over fourth-seeded Hempfield Black. And in the nightcap — cue the bugs, which swarmed the field, the fans and the lights throughout — No. 3 Manheim VFW KO’d No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg 10-9 in a game that went right down to the bitter end.

Those same four teams will be right back at it Thursday at Froelich Park. At 6 p.m., Hempfield will take on L-S in an elimination game. In the nightcap, Mountville and Manheim will square off in the winner’s bracket.

In Wednesday’s first round, all four teams used multiple pitchers, who had a 25-pitch limit in order to be used in the next game. Several times, in both games, pitchers were pulled mid-batter when they reached their 25th pitch.

Between the plethora of pitching changes, sweltering heat and unruly bugs, it was a long opening night of the tourney at Froelich Park.

Mountville Cubs 8, Hempfield Black 5: Mountville got the tourney started with a bang, when Kellen Leber and Cooper Bahling blasted back-to-back homers to stake the Cubs to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Later, Liam Buckwalter belted an RBI single and Alex Lau added an RBI single, and the Cubs had a 6-0 lead and were large and in charge.

“Boom, boom … fireworks for July 4th,” Mountville skipper Keith Daly said about the consecutive homers. “We set the tone right away, and that was huge.”

Hempfield got one back in the top of the second on Bryce Biggs’ RBI single, but Mountville struck for two more in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Buckwalter and Mason Eck’s RBI grounder. The Cubs managed just two hits the rest of the way, but those eight runs stood up.

Hempfield made it interesting with four runs in the top of the fifth. Carter Walters had the key hit, lacing a two-run double. But Hempfield never got over the hump.

“This means the world to them, as 10-year-olds,” Daly said. “In the end, it’s 10U baseball. But these guys are dying for it. It means a lot.”

Manheim VFW 10, L-S Cardinals 9: Knolan Lutz hit a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the fifth, and Manheim rallied past L-S, which couldn’t slam the door after building leads of 5-3 and 6-4.

Manheim took a 7-6 lead in the top of the fourth, getting an RBI grounder from Nolan Eck and a bases loaded walk by Cam Klinger. Undaunted, the Cardinals took an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the fourth on Addison Bachman’s two-run single, as L-S took advantage of a couple of errors.

Down 10-8 in the bottom of the sixth, the Cardinals mustered one last rally in their final frame, cutting it to 10-9 and L-S had the bases loaded with just one out. But Greg Rada got the final two outs — both on strikeouts — for Manheim, which survived and advanced to the winner’s bracket.

