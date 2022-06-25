The annual rite of summer, the LNP Midget Baseball Tournament, celebrates its 76th season Monday with preliminary, play-in games in the Lancaster County Youth Baseball League 12U qualifying tournament.

Competing in a one-game, win-and-you’re-in qualifier, the Donegal Indians, the No. 7 seed in the LCYBL, host 10th-seeded Cocalico, while eighth-seeded E-town Blue hosts the No. 9 L-S Cardinals.

The winners from those games enter the LCYBL playoff bracket, the higher-seeded team as the No. 7 seed, the lower as the eighth seed, and will match up against, respectively, second-seeded Manheim Township Streaks and top-seeded Mountville Indians. The playoff series, which begin Wednesday, are best of three.

The four remaining teams open play in the LNP Midget-Midget Tournament, at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy, beginning on Monday, July 11.

A brief glance at the LCYBL’s U12 standings foreshadows a very competitive tournament. The top six teams in the league fashioned a cumulative 79-28-1 record.

Here’s a look at the Donegal vs. Cocalico and E-town vs. L-S play-ins, as well as the field and matchups for the LCYBL playoffs.

No. 10 Cocalico (5-13 LCYBL, 7-14 overall) at No. 7 Donegal (9-9 LCYBL, 11-10-1 overall)

Head coaches ─ For Cocalico, Curt Stoltzfus; for Donegal, Ed Cornelius.

Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament ─ Cocalico did not participate in the LNP. Donegal placed second.

LNP Tournament history ─ With no second-year players on the roster Cocalico is shooting for its first berth in the Final Four since 2014 and first title overall. Donegal, the 2005 champion, looks to return to the championship after having the upper hand early in the 2021 tournament with two opening victories, only to be overtaken by Mountville.

Head-to-head ─ Cocalico has been involved in six one-run league decisions this season, winning twice. One of those wins was an 8-7 nod over Donegal in the season opener. Donegal took the rematch, late in the season, 7-0

Top players ─ Cocalico features six batters over .300, paced by Colten Stoltzfus (.521). Stoltzfus is part of a five-man pitching rotation joined by Logan Horning (.378), Connor Horning (.372), Noah Zimmerman and Jaxon Keffer.

Donegal has four second-year players rostered, but none from the 2021 runners-up. The bulk of the roster is the 2021 LCYBL U10 Section One champions. Top batters include Brady Cornelius (.426), Michael Alvarez-Ruiz (.473), Kenny Sumpman (.469), Johnny Hess (.455). That foursome also comprises the Indians pitching staff with Alvarez-Ruiz striking out 89 batters in 50.1 innings.

No. 9 L-S Cardinals (7-10-1 LCYBL, 8-13-1 overall) at No. 8 E-town Blue (9-9 LCYBL)

Head coaches ─ For L-S, Michael Haverstick; for E-town, James Fry.

Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament ─ L-S went 0-2; E-town did not participate.

LNP Tournament history ─ Multiple programs in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District have combined to win eight M-M titles, the last coming in 2010. Its last appearance in the tournament in 2009, Blue is vying for the first LNP M-M title in program history.

Head-to-head ─ Blue swept the Cardinals, 17-0 and 7-2.

Top players ─ While the Cardinals do not keep individual stats, L-S returns two players from 2021: Chase Harsh and Connor Leaman.

No. 1 Mountville Indians (15-3 LCYBL, 33-15 overall) vs. lowest remaining seeded team

Head coach ─ For Mountville, Bob Sauders is in his 35th year atop the Indians program.

Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament ─ The Indians walked off the 2021 title on Alex Henriquez-Collado’s eighth-inning home run, defeating Donegal 6-5. This coming after defeating Donegal 5-2 in a must-win championship-1. Late-inning heroics were no stranger to the Tribe who erased 4-0 and 6-2 deficits to the Manheim Township Streaks in a losers’ bracket final to win 7-6.

LNP Tournament history ─ The Indians have won 11 titles overall. The first in 1962, and then in 1990 and ’95. Since then they’ve won seven in 19 years, four in the last 10.

Head-to-head ─ Mountville owns a pair of victories over Cocalico: 8-5 and 4-3; two over E-town: 12-3, 10-0; and single wins over Donegal 13-2 and L-S 15-5.

Top players ─ The Indians have three second-year players, Jaxsen Hulock, Connor Weagly and Brooks Wieckowski. As is a Mountville tradition, nearly everybody gets a turn on the pitching rubber with Weagly, Hulock, Wieckowski, Mason Mowery, Daniel Johns, Jackson Ford, Brayden Gebhard, Greyson Sweitzer, Luke Bahling and Reed Rishell fronting this year’s staff.

No. 2 Manheim Township Streaks (14-4 LCYBL, 18-5 overall) vs. highest remaining seeded team

Head coach ─ For Township, Chris Lopez.

Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament ─ The Streaks were 1-2 in ’21, ousted in the elimination bracket final.

LNP Tournament history ─ Township teams have won four M-M titles, including back-to-back in 2014-15.

Head-to-head ─ Township swept Donegal 14-2 and 2-1, beat Cocalico 4-3 and L-S 11-7 and split with E-town losing 10-2 and winning 6-4.

Top players ─ Grady Topf returns from last year’s edition of the Streaks. Lopez shares his confidence in his entire lineup and pitching staff, while not singling out any specific players.

No. 3 Penn Manor Comets (14-4 LCYBL) vs. No. 6 Solanco Gold (10-7-1 LCYBL, 12-9-1 overall)

Head coaches ─ For Penn Manor, Christian Hermansen; for Solanco, Sam Powl.

Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament ─ Neither program participated in the 2021 LNP tournament.

LNP Tournament history ─ Programs from the Penn Manor School District have won 13 M-M titles overall, the last coming in 2019. Defeated by Township two games to one in the LCYBL best-of-three series in 2021, Solanco is back in the LNP tournament for the first time since 2015, and looking for its first LNP title since New Providence claimed the crown in 1989.

Head-to-head ─ The Comets swept the series, 11-4 and 12-6.

Top players ─ The Comets return Blake Souder, Clay Bearden, Dylan Gallion, Luke Gallion, Nate Hermansen, Paxtin Shope and Ty Miller from last year’s squad, which won just four games. Miller leads the attack hitting .520 with 26 hits and a slugging percentage of .820. Hermansen has struck out 28 in 34 innings, with an ERA of 2.88.

Solanco returns Garrett Aukamp and Jayson Powl from last year’s squad. Derek Phipps has gotten it done on the mound with 38 Ks in 35 innings and a 2.35 ERA. Aukamp (.393 avg., .500 OBP) and Jeremiah Herr (.351, 3 HR, 21 RBI) are the top sticks in the lineup.

No. 4 Warwick Phillies (13-5 LCYBL, 22-7 overall) vs. No. 5 Manheim VFW (13-5 LCYBL, 27-11 overall)

Head coaches ─ For Warwick, Ajay Kline; for Manheim Darrell Zug.

Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament ─ Neither team participated in the 2021 Final Four.

LNP Tournament history ─ Warwick programs have won six M-M titles, the last in 2016. It should be noted, many of the members of that 2016 team formed the juggernaut that just won the PIAA Class 6A State Championship. Back in the field after missing 2021, Manheim has four M-M titles in the history books, the last coming in 2006.

Head-to-head ─ The teams split the LCYBL season with Warwick winning the first meeting 15-10 and Manheim taking the rematch 8-5.

Top players ─ The Phillies are five deep on the mound with Nicholas Carson (41 Ks in 21.1 IP, 1.31 ERA), Isaac Smucker (29/19.1, 3.26), Cade Breckenmaker (21/19, 4.05), Owen Bowlby (28/21, 4.33) and Logan Munoz (16/9.2).

VFW returns McCoy Nye (.400), Tyler Grimm (.510), Cooper Longenecker, Jason Martin and Grant Neibel (.356) from last year. Asher Holmes (.442), Jacob Gonzalez (.386) and Gavin Compton (.367) are among the batting leaders. Gonzalez (7-2), Nye (6-2), Jason Martin (5-2), Niebel (5-3) and Holmes (4-1) have stood out on the mound.