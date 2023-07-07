The LNP 10U Tournament championship matchup is set — but not without some drama first.

Manheim VFW and the Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals played some extra innings on Friday night at Mountville’s Froelich Park, but it was Manheim’s offense that pulled through in the end of a long, wild game.

After eight innings, Manheim walked away with a 15-12 victory. But it didn’t come easy.

“We’ve got a gritty bunch,” Manheim head coach Kyle Elbin said.

Eyes on the weather delayed the start of the game a bit, but once the clouds cleared, both teams came out with their bats alive.

Manheim put up two runs in the top of the first, but L-S answered with three in the bottom half of the inning.

The game was knotted at 5-5 by the end of the third inning. Both teams were showing fight, and it was clear that neither was quite ready for their season to end.

But in the fourth inning, Manheim opened the floodgates.

Six runs on six hits, including RBI knocks from Greg Rada, Owen Swartz, Cam Klinger and Noah Seddon, made it an 11-5 advantage for Manheim.

Yet the game was nowhere close to over.

The Cardinals’ Bryce Duvall blasted a solo home run off the top of the fence in the bottom of the fifth, trimming the L-S deficit to four.

Going into the bottom of the sixth, Manheim needed just three outs to move into championship contention. But the Cardinals brought chaos for the second straight night of the tournament.

Duvall came up huge again, doubling to score two runs. Teammate Addison Bachman also provided some subsequent excitement in the game. As he rounded third on a ball in play, he got hit in the back of the head by a throw — but never stopped running. L-S tied the game at 11-11, forcing free baseball in an elimination game.

After a quiet seventh inning, Seddon and Caleb Blanck each notched RBI hits for Manheim in the eighth, giving their team a lead it would hold onto this time around.

“The bottom of our lineup really came up huge in that eighth inning,” Elbin said.

It was a hard-fought win for Manheim, which is now set for a tournament rematch against the Mountville Cubs. On Wednesday, Mountville beat Manheim 11-8.

Elbin said he wants his players to continue their momentum from Friday into Saturday night’s game.

“These guys need to believe that they can beat (Mountville). We beat them once earlier this season, and they’ve beaten us the last two times,” Elbin said.

At 7 Satruday night, Mountville and Manheim will compete in the championship round. Should Mountville win that game, it would clinch this year’s 10U title.

However, if Manheim wins, there will be a winner-take-all championship game on Sunday to conclude the tournament.