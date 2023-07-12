Manheim’s Bentley davis (3) is called safe at home as Donegal catcher Brady Cornelius (99) applies the tag during third inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Tuesday July 11, 2023.
Manheim second baseman Cooper Sherer (7) makes the throw to first for the out against Donegal during second inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Tuesday July 11, 2023.
Elizabethtown’s Lucas Locker (23) is safe at third base after beating the tag by Hempfield third baseman Liam Monskie (56) during sixth inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Tuesday July 11, 2023.
Elizabethtown third baseman Lucas Locker (23) makes the throw to first for the out against Hempfield during first inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Tuesday July 11, 2023.
Hempfield shortstop Caden Kenyon (15) makes thre throw to first for the out against Elizabethtown during first inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Tuesday July 11, 2023.
Elizabethtown’s Colton Ward (1) reacts after a double against Hempfield during fourth inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Tuesday July 11, 2023.
CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer
Elizabethtown Blue 8, Hempfield Black 7
Elizabethtown, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, continues to fight.
Both teams put up a run in the first inning — E-town’s on a passed ball and Hempfield’s on an RBI-single from Caden Kenyon.
After a quiet second inning, Lucas Locker smoked a two-run double to left-center that gave the Blue a 3-1 lead and Beckett Shank, who also went 3 2/3 innings on the mound for E-town, lined a sacrifice fly to center field to score a fourth run.
Hempfield came crawling back, as Caden and Carter Kenyon led the way.
In the bottom of the third, the brothers, who hit back-to-back in the Hempfield lineup, brought in a run apiece.
Just an inning later, they were back at it. Carter ripped a two-run double to right field and Caden followed it with a single to left field between three E-town defenders.
All of a sudden, Hempfield had a 6-4 lead.
After E-town tied it up in the fifth inning, Liam Engle was just a few feet from a two-run homer to the left-field corner in the sixth. Instead, he settled for an RBI-double that gave E-town the lead. Dylan Upshulte then brought a huge run home on a groundout to second base.
Hempfield made the Blue sweat a bit, but pitcher Aiden Snyder got a much-needed groundout to first base to keep E-town’s run alive.
“(It was) good to see them come back ready to play,” E-town head coach James Fry Jr. said.