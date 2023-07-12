In Tuesday’s 12U Section One LNP Tournament doubleheader action, the remaining field was shrunk to three.

Elizabethtown and Hempfield fought for the right to keep playing in Game 1 after both fell in Monday night’s games in the double-elimination tournament.

E-town came out on top 8-7, ending Hempfield’s season.

After both put up 15-plus runs Monday, Donegal and Manheim lined up against one another in the second game of the doubleheader.

With a 5-0 win, Manheim will now get a day off before playing in the 12U Section One title game on Thursday. If necessary, there will be a second championship game on Friday.

Donegal and E-town will play today at 7 p.m. at Kunkle Field in another elimination game.

Manheim VFW 5, Donegal Indians 0

With the winner getting a much-needed day off to rest their arms, Tuesday’s second game was a pitching duel between two top-notch squads.

From the start, Donegal’s Nate Baker and Manheim’s Jacob Gonzalez were firing away on the mound. Through the first two innings, just two baserunners reached, both from Manheim.

In the top of the third, Chris Hondru pulled through with an RBI-double that scored Bently Davis, giving Manheim a 1-0 advantage.

Gonzalez continued to cruise, as just one Donegal batter reached base on an error through his first four no-hit innings.

The Manheim starter did it with his bat in the fifth inning as well, starting a two-out rally with an RBI-double.

Asher Holmes, Ben Simmons and Chase Maurer followed with run-scoring hits of their own, giving Manheim the much-safer 5-0 lead.

For the first time all night, Donegal’s Colin Waters got a hit against Gonzalez in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Maurer then prevented an Indians run by firing home on a groundball to third and Gonzalez escaped a jam.

Manheim closed it out in the sixth. Gonzalez pitched a complete-game shutout, totaling 11 strikeouts to send his team to the championship.

Elizabethtown Blue 8, Hempfield Black 7

Elizabethtown, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, continues to fight.

Both teams put up a run in the first inning — E-town’s on a passed ball and Hempfield’s on an RBI-single from Caden Kenyon.

After a quiet second inning, Lucas Locker smoked a two-run double to left-center that gave the Blue a 3-1 lead and Beckett Shank, who also went 3 2/3 innings on the mound for E-town, lined a sacrifice fly to center field to score a fourth run.

Hempfield came crawling back, as Caden and Carter Kenyon led the way.

In the bottom of the third, the brothers, who hit back-to-back in the Hempfield lineup, brought in a run apiece.

Just an inning later, they were back at it. Carter ripped a two-run double to right field and Caden followed it with a single to left field between three E-town defenders.

All of a sudden, Hempfield had a 6-4 lead.

After E-town tied it up in the fifth inning, Liam Engle was just a few feet from a two-run homer to the left-field corner in the sixth. Instead, he settled for an RBI-double that gave E-town the lead. Dylan Upshulte then brought a huge run home on a groundout to second base.

Hempfield made the Blue sweat a bit, but pitcher Aiden Snyder got a much-needed groundout to first base to keep E-town’s run alive.

“(It was) good to see them come back ready to play,” E-town head coach James Fry Jr. said.