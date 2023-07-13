It was a moment every pitcher dreams of — two outs, two strikes in the final inning of a championship game with the opposing team’s winning run on base.

Manheim’s Ben Simmons found himself in the massive spot, after Donegal had already been threatening a comeback in the top of the sixth inning.

And he came through.

Simmons fired a third strike home to win the LNP 12U Tournament title for Manheim VFW on Thursday night at Mount Joy’s Kunkle Field, with a final score of 6-5.

It was a tight ballgame all the way up until that final pitch.

“It just seems like there’s never enough runs — no matter what lead you have, it comes down to one run, one pitch,” Manheim head coach Darrell Zug said.

The victory sealed an undefeated week at the tournament for Manheim and wrapped up the 12U, or midget-midget, season.

Zug said on top of his lineup’s timely hitting, their arms were a huge key all week.

“They were fantastic. Our starting pitchers won us that tournament,” Zug said.

On Thursday, it was Landon Kammerer pitching for Manheim against Brady Cornelius for Donegal — both escaped a jam in the first inning after giving up one run.

Donegal, considered the away team because it came out of the elimination bracket, jumped out to a 1-0 lead off Cornelius’ long single to the fence that scored Shane Wolf.

Manheim came right back with a run of its own in the bottom half of the first, as Chase Maurer lined a base hit into center field to knot it at 1-1.

With the bases juiced, Cornelius struck out consecutive Manheim batters to end the inning with minimal damage.

Both teams had a few baserunners in the second inning, but again, Kammerer’s and Cornelius’ arms stayed steady.

The championship matchup turned into a pitchers’ duel.

It wasn’t until the top of the fifth inning that runs started coming home again, as Donegal’s Nate Baker doubled to left-center to bring a run home and give his team a 2-1 lead.

Hess brought in another run on a deep sacrifice fly, giving the Indians a two-run lead to protect.

However, after Cornelius’ night ended with four full innings, Manheim’s offense started humming again.

In the bottom of the fifth, seven straight Manheim batters reached base to start the inning, which saw five runs score, turning the game on its head.

After RBI hits from Asher Holmes and Simmons helped Manheim tie it up at 3-3, the bases were loaded once again, this time for Jed Fyke.

Fyke ripped a double to straight-away center field, scoring two runs.

Kammerer tacked on what would be the winning run with a hit of his own, making it 6-3 in Manheim’s favor.

Kammerer returned to the mound for the sixth inning, looking to toss a complete game in the championship.

And he almost did. Kammerer got two outs, but the Indians also brought the tying run to the plate.

In came Simmons for Manheim — just one out, and his team would win the tournament.

It certainly didn’t come easy, as two Donegal runs scored on some miscommunication in the outfield from Manheim, but with one last pitch down the middle for the final out, Simmons was immediately mobbed by his coaches and teammates under the lights.

“They really earned this,” Zug said.

With Manheim VFW officially the 12U champion, next up is this year’s LNP 14U Tournament, which begins Monday back at Kunkle Field.