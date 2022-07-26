The top two seeds were upset in the opening round of the LNP Junior Midget (14U) Tournament on Tuesday night at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

Fourth-seeded Manheim Township knocked off top-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg, 5-3, in the double-elimination baseball tourney. In the nightcap, third-seeded Manheim prevailed over second-seeded Mountville, 15-7.

Manheim Township 5, L-S 3: The Streaks won on 10 hits.

“I let them swing,” Manheim Township coach Justin Kilpatrick said of his batters. “I give them a lot of confidence. A lot of freedom at the plate. I let them work.”

Kilpatrick is a Manheim Township alum and former Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One all-star who went on to play at York College. He’s in his first year as head coach of the Streaks.

“We’ve played them twice this year,” Kilpatrick said of facing L-S. “We lost the first time for our first loss of the year. And then we played them again and lost by one run after being up by a run all game. The whole year we’ve been hanging with them. This is a big win coming in as a four-seed.”

Manheim Township starting pitcher Alex Dederian went three scoreless innings, giving up just two hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. Dederian worked out of jams, leaving a runner on base in each frame.

Meanwhile, Dederian scored two runs on a pair of hits in four plate appearances.

“It feels good being the underdog and coming out with the win,” Dederian said. “It’s huge.”

Dederian was pulled after the third inning due to a jammed finger. But he threw 50 pitches and will be good to start Friday should Manheim Township still be playing.

Three L-S pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts. Manheim Township struck first with RBI singles from Jack Kenneff and Tyler Shirk for a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The Streaks pushed their advantage to 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning on RBI singles from Zach Zuber and Jacob Carrasco.

The teams each traded a run in the bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth innings. L-S cut its deficit to two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a one-out Chase Messinger RBI single to right. But the next two batters flied out to left field to seal the Manheim Township win. For the game, L-S drew six hits and four walks but struck out five times.

Both teams will be back in action tonight at Kunkle Field. L-S will face Mountville at 5:30 p.m., with Manheim Township vs. Manheim to follow.

Manheim 15, Mountville 7: In a game that lasted more than three hours and featured a combined 17 hits, 17 walks and nine pitchers, Manheim prevailed over Mountville. The Lions hit four home runs, two of them from clean-up hitter Logan Geib, who nailed a two-run shot in the first inning, a grand slam in the second inning, and later added a single in the third inning. Geib also picked up the win by going 3.2 innings, giving up six runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and six walks.