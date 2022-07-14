Down seven runs, Manheim Township came all the way back and kept going en route to a 17-7 mercy-rule win over Penn Manor in five innings in a LNP 12U Tournament elimination baseball game at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy on Thursday night.

“You’re feeling sad,” Manheim Township’s Joe Kenneff said of being down 7-0. “You turn it around by just chipping away every inning.”

With the win, Manheim Township will face Warwick in Friday’s LNP 12U championship game back at Kunkle Field, with first pitch scheduled at 7 p.m. Warwick can capture the title with a win Friday. However, the tournament is double-elimination. And Warwick has yet to lose. So if Manheim Township beats Warwick on Friday, the two teams would meet again Monday.

“I’m nervous going into Friday but I’m excited to play for the championship,” Kenneff said. “We played them (Warwick) once in the regular season and beat them. Then we played them (Wednesday) night and lost.”

Kenneff got the scoring started for the Streaks on Thursday by crossing the plate on a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the second inning. Later, in the bottom of the fifth inning, he made it 16-7 on a two-run single. Teammate Will Flury soon scored on a passed ball to secure the win on Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

“Sometimes we’re really flat and not coming out ready to play,” Kenneff said. “But most of the games we’re like this scoring a lot.”

Penn Manor scored the game’s first seven runs, getting five runs on four hits and two errors in the top of the first inning, and two runs on four hits in the second inning.

Penn Manor starting pitcher Paxtin Shope, who took an infield line-drive to the chest in the first inning, was pulled in the second inning. That’s when the floodgates opened for Manheim Township.

The Streaks’ first two runs came on bases loaded walks in the second inning, and their third on a balk in the third inning.

Manheim Township batted around the next two innings, getting five runs on three hits and two walks in the fourth inning, followed by nine runs on four hits and five walks in the fifth inning.

Penn Manor used six pitchers by the end. The Streaks had just two hits go for extra bases, including a leadoff home run by Grady Topf in the fifth inning.

Streaks’ starting pitcher Jonathan Kemper picked up the win in four innings of work. After giving up the seven runs in the first two innings, Kemper sat down seven of the last nine batters he faced, giving up just a walk in his last two frames. Manheim Township relief pitcher Javian Lozano surrendered just one walk in four batters faced in the fifth inning.

“We may have given up less than 60 runs all year,” Streaks coach Chris Lopez said. “So when a team posts seven runs early on, kids start to panic. We talked it through. …we told them we got to battle and chip away. That’s what we did.”