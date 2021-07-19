Brody Groff understands the responsibilities that come with being the lead-off man for the Manheim Lions 14-and-under baseball team.

“I just put the ball in play and knock runs in,” Groff said. “Get on base.”

Groff got things going Monday with a lead-off double on the first pitch in the top of the first inning against Hempfield in a LNP Tournament Junior-Midget (14U) game at Mount Joy’s Kunkle Field.

He got up again in the same frame, hitting a two-run double to left-center as part of a seven-run inning in which 12 batters came to the plate, sparking the Lions’ eventual 11-3 victory.

“That was great,” Groff said afterward. “I don’t think I ever hit two doubles in the first inning (in my career).”

Hempfield will face Manheim Township at 6 p.m. back at Kunkle on Tuesday, with that game followed 20 minutes later by Manheim against Mountville.

Manheim 11, Hempfield 3: The summer 2021 season has been up-and-down for Manheim to this point, starting off hot, then losing four in a row at the season’s midpoint, two of those coming against Hempfield. The Lions got things rolling again, then last week found themselves trailing going into the sixth inning of two games against Lampeter-Strasburg, both of which the Lions came back to win in order to punch their ticking into the LNP Tournament. Both of those games were low-scoring affairs, unlike Monday’s outburst.

“We’ve been preaching to them to stay positive,” Manheim coach Mike Mylin said. “Encourage each other. ...crazy things happen in every baseball game, turn the page, reset.”

Manheim led 7-1 after the first inning, then pushed it 8-1 in the top of the second inning on a Justin Erb RBI single to left-center. The Lions made it 10-1 in the top of the fifth inning when Kyle Mylin scored from third base on a balk and Logan Geib knocked in a run on a sacrifice ground-out.

Geib later made it 11-3 on another sacrifice, this one to the outfield.

Speaking of Geib, the right-hander also got the start and went four innings, giving up three runs on four hits, striking out four and walking two.

“He (Geib) is one of the younger guys on this team,” Manheim coach Mylin said. “He’s really risen to the occasion here in the second half of the year. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team. He puts a ton of time and effort into playing baseball.”

Of the Lions’ 14 hits, just two went for extra bases: Groff’s doubles in the first inning. Groff finished 3-for-5 at the plate, with two runs scored and two RBIs. Three other Lions players had multi-hit outings: No. 2 hitter Kyle Mylin (2-for-4, one run scored), Geib (2-for-4, one run scored, two RBIs) No. 7-hitter Hunter Garber (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run scored) and No. 8-hitter Justin Erb (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run scored).

Mylin’s son, Kyle, will get the start for Manheim in Tuesday’s matchup against a Mountville team that has previously won two of three against the Lions earlier in the season.