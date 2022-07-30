Following a home run-studded performance Saturday night, Manheim is the new LNP Tournament Junior-Midget bracket champs.

The Lions earned the title with an 11-1 win over Lampeter-Strasburg at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

Headlining the monumental victory was Carter Kyle’s grand slam in the fourth inning. With bases loaded, Kyle shot one over the boards to extend his team’s lead 7-1.

“Carter is the confident leader,” Lions head coach Kevin Connelly said. “He’s like a coach in a uniform out there; he’s been our captain all year.

Kyle wasn’t the only Lion to contribute a long ball for the team, with Logan Geib slamming two of his own out of the park during the game.

Geib’s first shot came in the top of the third, when he sent two other runners home to get Manheim on the board with a 3-1 lead. Geib again knocked one out in the top of the sixth, scoring two more runs for his team in the process.

“Yesterday I was just off a little bit and ... I worked on the tee a little bit, put the ball up and worked out,” Geib said.

Geib said that last week he wouldn’t have thought he and his teamates would be standing holding the trophy proudly on Kunkle Field.

Connelly praised Geib’s double-homer showing, which brought his total to 11 for the season.

“He’s the best hitter on the team,” Connelly said.

The White Sox scored their lone run in the first inning to open the scoring for the game, but couldn’t find the rhythm to compete with the Lions’ dominating home-run streak.

This win was particularly special for Connelly, because it’s his last season coaching at this level, as it’s his son Colin’s final year playing youth ball.

This win was flavored with the sweet taste of a comeback following the Lions’ 4-3 loss to L-S on Friday. Coach Connelly was proud that his team didn’t quit despite the adversity they faced.

“I think this is the sixth time we played them,” he said. “We had to win one of them; we lost every one before.”

No official celebration plans had been formulated, but the Lions were soaking up every minute of the on-field trophy presentation with huge smiles on their faces.