After a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 75th edition of the LNP Tournament is finally here.

The annual youth baseball tournament — known for much of its history as the New Era Tournament — makes its much-anticipated return Monday night at the Midget-Midget (12U) level with two play-in games. The winners of these games will earn spots in the first round, claiming the seventh and eighth seeds.

The remaining teams will then play in best-of-three qualifying series, from which the winners will advance to tournament play starting July 12 at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

Here is a quick rundown of where each team stands before the action kicks off, starting with the play-in matchups.

Play-in games

No. 10 Cocalico Eagles vs. No. 7 Conestoga Valley

It was a tough season for the Eagles, who finished last in the Atlantic division. Conestoga Valley finished fourth in the Pacific division season with a league record of 6-11. The teams meet at 6 Monday night at Flory Park Field No. 1.

Season series: Conestoga Valley took the season series against Cocalico, winning the first game 17-7 and the second 9-7.

No. 9 Penn Manor Comets vs. No. 8 Ephrata

The Comets finished fifth in the Pacific division with a league record of 3-14. Ephrata finished fourth in the Atlantic division with a league record of 6-12. The teams meet at 6 Monday night at Ephrata Township Field.

Season series: Penn Manor and Ephrata split their meetings this season. Game one went to Ephrata by a score of 15-4 and the Comets won a close one in game two, 4-3.

Qualifying round

No. 1 Mountville Indians vs. lowest remaining seed

Mountville comes into the tourney as the favorite. The Indians finished first in the Pacific Division, boasting a perfect 17-0 record in league play.

Season series: The Indians have wins over each team they could potentially match up against.

Notable players: Braedon Eck, Alex Henriquez-Collado, Wilder Long and Hunter Van Doren all return from a shortened season last year. The Indians have a team batting average of .370. All 12 players have touched the mound, and all have contributed to the team’s astounding 2.03 ERA.

No. 2 Donegal Indians vs. remaining play-in winner

Donegal placed first in the Atlantic division with a league record of 13-5.

Season series: The Indians are 7-0 in the games this season against their potential matchups. They beat Ephrata, Conestoga Valley and Cocalico twice, and won their matchup against Penn Manor by forfeit.

Notable players: The Indians’ deep pitching staff allowed only 48 runs in league play, second to only Mountville, which allowed 46. Offensively, Donegal is led by Tommy Hairhoger, who is hitting .488 with 19 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Logan Stough is also in the .400s, batting .429.

No. 3 Manheim Township Streaks vs. No. 6 Solanco Gold

The Streaks carry a 13-5 mark and the second spot in the Atlantic Division into the playoffs. They will face Solanco Gold, the third-place team in the Pacific Division with an 8-10 league record.

Season series: The Streaks won both games against Solanco this year, one by forfeit and the other by a score of 6-5.

Notable players: Manheim Township’s offense is led by Gabriel Guarino, Brett Kirchoff, Grady Topf and Domenic Milazzo. Jason Good, Tyler Stoltzfus and Lincoln Stoltzfus lead the pitching staff. The Streaks have shown good depth, something they hope can help them in the playoff run.

Solanco has a combined batting average of .338, with four players hitting over .400. Daniel Bailey (.468), Chase Sensenig (.466), Luke Herr (.448) and Tyler Ibach (.442) help power Solanco’s offense. Second baseman Garret Aukamp and center fielder Cason Eckardt have been flawless defensively, not committing a single error all season.

No. 4 Manheim VFW vs. No. 5 Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals

L-S finished second in the Pacific Division with a league record of 10-7. Manheim concluded the regular season with a mark of 12-6, which was good for third in the Atlantic Division.

Season series: Manheim and the Cardinals split their season series, each game a one-run competition.

Notable players: Manheim is led offensively by Tyler Grimm (.500), Clint Groff (.451), Tanner Travitz (.405) and Lincoln Nye (.400). Nye also leads Manheim’s pitching staff, with a record of 5-2 and an ERA of 2.89. Issac Cook is another arm for Manheim, and posted a 4-1 record and an ERA of 3.08.

L-S has a team batting average of .334, with 134 total runs and 12 home runs. With runners in scoring position, the Cardinals have been effective, with an average of .371. On the pitching side, the Cardinals have a team ERA of 3.08 and have held opponents to a .228 batting average.