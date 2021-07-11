COCALICO

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 2 Brycen Flinton, No. 4 Gavin Boley, No. 5 Tyler Angstadt, No. 6 Luke Angstadt, No. 7 Jared Feguson, No. 9 Austin Germer, No. 12 Coltin Oberholtzer, No. 14 Joey Current, No. 15 Trent Dickson, No. 17 Matt Fox, No. 21 Joshua Hostetter, No. 23 Austin Good, No. 24 Andrew Ensinger, No. 25 Nate Keppley, No. 26 Dylan Kohl, No. 27 Dalton Schoener, No. 34 Brayden Burkholder, No. 39 Nick Spangler, No. 41 Sam Steffey, No. 50 Preston Good, No. 55 Wayne Trostle, No. 56 Zayne Trostle, No. 72 Alex Welker, No. 93 Alex Kowalski and No. 00 Chase Trollinger.

Cocalico’s head coach this season is Ross Rutt.

CONESTOGA VALLEY

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 1 Connor Esbenshade, No. 2 Kayden Fisher, No. 3 Benjamin Nevling, No. 4 Nathaniel Kirchner, No. 5 Evan Lapp, No. 8 Joshua Pattison, No. 9 Seth Burkett, No. 10 Preston Fisher, No. 11 Abdiel Fernandez, No. 13 Brendan Bossert, No. 15 Owen Fisher, No. 19 Brett McDowell, No. 20 Caden Miller, No. 21 Jackson Esbenshade, No. 22 Samuel Thompson, No. 24 Luke Landis, No. 26 Titus York, No. 31 Rey Ortiz, No. 34 Caleb Binkley and No. 36 Tucker Hastings.

Head coach for Conestoga Valley is Dana Best, who is assisted by Jarrett Imler.

CRUSADERS

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 1 Nick Trott, No. 3 Joe Barb, No. 4 Logan Weyforth, No. 5 Jordan Oliver, No. 7 Noah Zimmerman, No. 8 Levi Hackman, No. 9 Gowen Gardner, No. 10 Brandon Wingenroth, No. 11 Will Cranford, No. 12 Ethan Roark, No. 14 Nathan Wingenroth, No. 18 Steven Pisano, No. 20 Josh Zimmerman, No. 21 Ethan Beck, No. 22 Kyle Francis, No. 25 Ethan Greth, No. 26 Gavin Tregea, No. 27 Mason Zander, No. 28 Ardarrius Williams, No. 33 Nick Odell, No. 34 Andrew Richardson, No. 36 Jackson Gates, No. 83 Chase Danielson and Evan Rodgers.

Ty Book is head coach of the Crusaders, and is assisted by S. Remly, John Dochterman and Austin Hannis.

DONEGAL

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 1 Landen Baughman, No. 2 Ian Brown, No. 3 Colin Eckinger, No. 6 Landon Robertson, No. 8 Micah Brown, No. 9 A.J. Small, No. 10 John Holmes, No. 11 Nicholas Eichelberger, No. 12 Cole Wheaton, No. 13 Brandon Witmer, No. 14 Landon Sexton, No. 17 Jaden Fabian, No. 20 Brandon Coco, No. 25 Darren Ortman, No. 26 Caden Evans, No. 34 Tristan Bowers, No. 38 Alex Eisenberger and No. 42 Tyler Hess.

Donegal’s head coach is Jeff Hartman, assisted by Tom Hartman.

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS BLUE

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 2 Nathan Yohn, No. 8 Jon Hinkle, No. 9 Elijah Macfarlane, No. 10 Eli Porter, No. 11 Drew Hitz, No. 12 Pike Burkett, No. 13 Tyler Keim, No. 14 Cade Capello, No. 15 Kaden Kimble, No. 16 Ben Heckman, No. 17 Derek Deardorf, No. 19 Noah Locke, No. 21 Alex Baker, No. 23 Jake Heckman, No. 24 Ben Wentling, No. 26 Braden Cummings, No. 29 Josh Rudy, No. 33 Luis Perez Alfaro, No. 45 Cole Chrzanowski and No. 47 Zack Lippold.

Head coach for Elizabethtown this season is Brady Lefever, who’s assisted by Cory Lytle and Tyler Schweitzer.

EPHRATA LIONS

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 1 Tanner McCracken, No. 2 Dawson Shelley, No. 3 Owen Zimmerman, No. 6 Dillon Shortuse, No. 7 Coy Schwanger, No. 8 Mason Hagen, No. 9 Trent Wolf, No. 11 Ben Burkey, No. 12 Drew Hurst, No. 13 Ethan Gola, No. 14 Mike Nixon, No. 16 Brock Crills, No. 18 Brody Martin, No. 20 Aaron Hershberger, No. 21 Brenden Kapczynski, No. 22 Ryan Bromirski and No. 24 Justin Wingenroth.

Adrian Shelley serves as Ephrata’s head coach, and he’s assisted byJohn Wright.

HEMPFIELD BLACK

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 2 Cameron Berger, No. 6 Peter Fiore, No. 8 Benjamin Sipe, No. 10 Charles Sheerer, No. 11 Austin Dunlap, No. 13 Brogan Reihart, No. 16 Brian Williams, No. 17 Aiden Rodenberger, No. 23 Gavin Constein, No. 27 Michael Rieker, No. 29 Caden Woods, No. 31 Benjamin Troyer, No. 38 Marcus Rivera and No. 41 Sylas Cox.

Jeremy Morrison is head coach for Hempfield Black this season.

HEMPFIELD RED

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 3 Brandon King, No. 14 Hunter Williams, No. 15 Cody Fatta, No. 18 Braydon Felsinger, No. 20 Andrew Garber, No. 21 Ethan Smith, No. 22 Scott Sauer, No. 32 Drew Benchich, No. 34 Ethan Green, No. 36 Ryan Jackson, No. 37 Peyton Caswell, No. 40 Collin Richardson, No. 42 Andrew Mentzer and No. 45 Jake Seasock.

Tylor Bair is Hempfield Red’s head coach this year.

LANCASTER

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 2 Ty Jenkins, No. 3 Braulio Rivera IV, No. 4 Aleximar Ruiz, No. 5 Landis Fluck, No. 8 Noah Stoycos, No. 9 Tobe Kuntz, No. 10 Cole Hatfield, No. 11 Nolan Book, No. 12 Kye Watson, No. 13 Racejay Marmolejos, No. 14 Gavin Jenkins, No. 15 Alex Rodriguez, No. 17 Lars Holland, No. 23 Dean Davis, No. 25 Todd Travitz, No. 30 Lance Leidig and No. 34 Orion Frailey.

Lancaster’s head coach this season is Justin Esh.

LITITZ ODDFELLOWS

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 1 Connor Blazek, No. 2 David Woolley, No. 3 Brady Cossette, No. 5 Brenden Stuhltrager, No. 6 Matt Seibert, No. 8 Ian Van Brookhoven, No. 9 Nick Slogik, No. 10 Cody Lutz, No. 15 Chase Martin, No. 16 Michael Valudes, No. 17 Aaron Hess, No. 20 Tyler Marley, No. 21 Seth Adomnik, No. 23 Chance Montgomery, No. 28 Tyson Kline, No. 32 James Hample, No. 33 Logan Roup, No. 34 Matthew Williams, No. 42 Sawyer Martin and No. 43 Ethan Zipko.

Head coach for the Oddfellows this year is Bill Weismandel.

PENN MANOR

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 1 Tyler Barnes, No. 2 Benjamine Hermansen, No. 3 Cole Zink, No. 4 Jordan Frymyer, No. 6 Noah Beach, No. 9 Bradley Frey, No. 10 Ian Sweitzer, No. 13 Bryce Avery, No. 14 Gavin Sweitzer, No. 20 Carter Harnish, No. 27 Dalton Green, No. 34 Grant Fry and No. 88 Deyshan Black Robinson.

Penn Manor is being coached by John Green, who’s assisted by Kris Beach.

SOLANCO

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 3 Austin Wenger, No. 4 Owen Underwood, No. 8 Kaden Strong, No. 9 Blake Chayney, No. 10 Dillon Dean, No. 11 Avery Jaconsen, No. 12 Brayden Herr, No. 14 Joey Null, No. 18 Cody Moyer, No. 22 Curtis Johnson, No. 24 Sawyer Weyman, No. 26 Weston Beiler, No. 44 Nick DeFrancesco and Noah Bailey.

Head coach Tom Fish is guiding Solanco this season, along with assistant coach John Girvin.

SWS

Timmy Holmes goes for a bunt in a game.

The team’s 2021 roster includes: No. 5 Denver Leaman, No. 9 Aidan Koser, No. 10 Justin White, No. 12 Isaiah Parido, No. 13 Jack Weiler, No. 15 Anthony Turek, No. 17 Jason Long, No. 19 Luke Brennerman, No. 20 Gehrig Harsh, No. 22 Logan Heiselman, No. 24 Jack Frego, No. 26 Timmy Holmes, No. 27 Adam Miller, No. 28 Ian Bender, No. 29 Kyler Branco, No. 29 Luke Smith, No. 30 Myles McQueen, No. 34 George Coe, No. 37 Kyle Spaulding, No. 44 Parker Stoner, No. 45 Peyton Harsh, No. 99 Constantino Allegretti and R. Logan Sullivan.

SWS’s head coach is Nathanael Groff, who is assisted by Greg Spaulding.