CEDAR CREST

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Vincent Good, Dylan Groff, Logan Hackman, Tyler Hackleman, Landon Kreider, Landyn Marks, Zion Rolon, Ricardo Santana, Seth Warren, Isaac Wolfe, Winfield R. Young II, Jackson Custer and Ethan Rader.

Cedar Crest’s head coach is Chris Groff, and his assistants are Jeremy Hackleman and Rick Santana.

COCALICO

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Liam Axon, Aiden Balser, Ty Custer, Thomas Dattoli, Alex Fox, Dane Horning, AJ Hostetter, Emry Martin, Landon Rogers, Blake Shenk, Lucas Shirk, Daniel Lemon and Adin Breece.

The head coach for Cocalico is Rob Fox.

CV BUCKS

Garrett Daniels warms up a pitcher.

The team’s 2021 roster includes: David Andrews, Aidan Arnold, Cullen Bossert, Garrett Daniels, Alexander DeMarco, Grayson Fisher, Brandon Hursh, Philip Long, Andrew Marine, Carson Miller, Tal Stoltzfus and Evan Wilson.

Head coach for CV is Chris Arnold, and his assistants are Phil Hursh and Seth Wilson.

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Dalton Fink, Mason Ridilla, Brandon Andrews, Ian Mohr, Austin Risser, Isaiah Shayter, Justin Borger, Jacob Engle, Brady Moran and Jack Geesey.

Head coach for the Bears is Ron Fink, and his assistants are Rob Ridilla and Mike Mohr.

EPHRATA

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Jacob Buckwalter, Zachary Buckwalter, Kole Gerhart, Caleb Grant, Joshua Muhr, Braden Murphy, Joshua Oberholtzer, Landon Pilon, Chase Prange, Nathan Savage, Landry Weidner and Aiden Walsh.

Ephrata’s head coach is Brad Murphy, assisted by Brent Buckwalter.

HEMPFIELD BLACK

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Cadyn Buckwalter, Liam Cox, Joshua Daubert, Cameron Emerson, Elliott Fluck, Noah Golomb, Brayden Hostetter, Derek Katch, Julian Reisig, Adrian Rodriguez and Nikolaus Schoelkopf.

Steve Katch serves as head coach for Hempfield Black, and he is assisted by Brandon Hostetter and Jesse Fluck.

L-S WHITE SOX

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Devon Aponte, Thaddeus Book, Logan Leaman, Logan Martin, Brady Kinney, Hayden Nebel, Houston Schreck, Brady Scranton, Cayden See, Jacob Stahovich, Gavin Tipping and Charlie Westerlund.

Eric See is the head coach of the White Sox, and his assistants are Dave Scranton and Gary Book.

LITITZ VFW

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Jordan Barge, C.J. Easler, Cole Gerhart, Parker Horst, Caleb Johnsen, Brady Kyper, Connor Meck, Connor Carvajal, Nate Weachter, Derek Mumma, Jason Smith, Chris Urban and Sam Reinfried.

Head coach of Lititz VFW is Don Mumma, who is assisted by Jamie Weachter and Rob Johnsen.

MANHEIM LIONS

Logan Geib looks throw out a base runner.

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Chase Book, Colin Connelly, Asher Cook, Justin Erb, Hunter Garber, Logan Geib, Brody Groff, Carter Kyle, Kyle Mylin, Amauri Ramirez, Cam Thompson and Owen Vaughn.

Mike Mylin is head coach for the Lions, and he’s assisted by Kevin Connelly and Jim Vaughan.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP STREAKS

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Connor DelVecchio, Logan Garman, Chase Humphreville, Jack Kenneff, Zach Landis, Braden Leed, Alexander Miller, Keaton Musser, Owen Smith, Jack Sofillas, Zachary Zuber and Treaton Sauder.

This year’s Streaks squad is under the direction of head coach John Sofillas.

MOUNT JOY (MJAA) BLUE

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Elijah Jones, Shaun DiBello, Cadel Barber, Thomas Cook,

Leland Condran, Vinny Coco, Maghery Mowrer, Justin Wood, Jordan Bedi, Devin Bailey,

Sawyer Floyd and Jonah Schwartz.

Head coach John Jones guides Mount Joy, assisted by Paul Barber and Michael Wood.

MOUNTVILLE ANGELS (J-M)

Dylan Jackson picks up a hit.

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Liam Ahern, Josh Toole, Dylan Jackson, Drew Walker, Camden Hulock, Dylan Banzhof, Jeremiah Curtiss, Logan Dougherty, Brody Gebhard, Lucian Helm, Jevin Seifert and Tyler George.

The Angels are under the direction of head coach Christopher Ahern and assistants Alan Walsh, Matt Dougherty and Jim Toole.

PENN MANOR COMETS (J-M)

The team’s 2021 roster includes: Joel Boas, Christopher Hubbs, Oliver Hanna, Angel Luna, Ethan Transue, Cole Miller, Benjamin Paterson, Julian Plank, Jackson Stuart, Ellis Van Name, Joshua Zook, Zachary Luciano and Brayden Bowers.

Head coach of the Comets is Chris Transue, and his assistant coach is Andy Zook.