July is here — and with it comes the 77th annual LNP Tournament.

For just the second time in the long history of the little-league tournament, a 10U Section One champion will be crowned.

And with last year’s champion, the Penn Manor Comets, eliminated on June 20, there will soon be a new Lancaster County Junior Midget-Midget LNP victor.

Manheim, Mountville, Lampeter-Strasburg and Hempfield 10u squads are the final four teams left standing, and will battle at Froelich Park in Mountville this week.

Those four teams also led the 10U Section One regular season standings, possibly signaling some outstanding baseball over the next week.

Double-elimination

format

10 teams began their fight for this year’s title a few weeks back in the LNP Tournament 10u Qualifying Series. Six were eliminated.

All four of the remaining teams swept their best-of-three qualifying series 2-0.

Tonight at 6 p.m., the Mountville Cubs (No. 1 seed) will kick off the tournament against Hempfield Black (No. 4 seed).

That game will be followed by the L-S Cardinals (No. 2 seed) taking the field against Manheim (No. 3 seed).

The losers of today’s games will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the elimination bracket, while today’s winners will play 20 minutes after that game finishes.

From there, there’s just one game per night. Friday will have another elimination bracket game at 7 p.m., with the winner moving onto Saturday’s championship against whichever team remains undefeated through the first two rounds.

If necessary, there will be a second game to decide the championship at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Both of today’s games are rematches from the 2022 10U Section One LNP Qualifying Series.

Mountville Cubs

vs. Hempfield Black

The runner-up in last year’s inaugural 10U Section One LNP Tournament, Mountville will be looking to take it one step further after a superb 14-1-1 season that put the Cubs atop the standings in the regular season.

Coached by Keith Daly, Mountville has some depth with its arms. Kellen Leber (1.98 ERA, 55 Ks), Mason Eck (3.81 ERA, 28 Ks), Nolan Daly (2.00 ERA, 29 Ks) and Cooper Bahling (4.30 ERA, 23 Ks) have all found some success pitching.

On the other side, Hempfield (10-5-1), which is coached by Brian Biggs, has three returning players: Brady Biggs, Gavin Martin and Jon Daubert.

At the heart of Hempfield’s lineup this season, and also the team’s leaders in batting average, are Camden Rishell (.591), Carter Walters (.440) and Brady Biggs (.435).

On the mound, Hempfield is led by Brady Biggs (43 strikeouts in 26.2 innings), with a mix of Zaine Graybill, Bryce Biggs, Walters and Rishell also pitching.

Mountville and Hempfield met twice head-to-head this season, with the Cubs winning both games, including an 18-3 victory in May.

L-S Cardinals

vs. Manheim

L-S (11-3-2) is entering its first 10u LNP Tournament after finishing second in the standings this season.

The Cardinals, who are coached by Rob Duvall, have four returning players on their roster, but that number has shrunk to three after Jack Lowe broke his hand.

Lowe was a threat on the mound and with the bat this season. Now L-S will turn toward a few others to make up for that production.

Bryce Duvall (.513 batting average, 47 Ks pitching), Kohen Styer (.500 batting average, 31 Ks pitching) and Silas Russell (25 runs scored, 20 Ks pitching) will be among the candidates to lead the team in both areas.

Similar to Mountville, Manheim will be looking to finish the job after making it to last season’s LNP Tournament.

Despite having just two returning players — Nolan Eck and Carson Grimm — from last year’s LNP roster, coach Kyle Elbin’s team finished with an 11-5 record this year.

Greg Rada led Manheim in batting average and RBIs this season, while also contributing 36 strikeouts across 25.2 innings pitched.

L-S allowed 80 runs through its 16 games in the regular season, while Manheim allowed 93.

Just a few weeks ago, in the only matchup between the two sides this season, Duvall’s Cardinals went home with a 7-3 win.