The 2023 LNP Tournament rolls on this week at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy, where a third tournament victor will be crowned.

Over the past few weeks, the Mountville Cubs secured the second-ever 10U title, while Manheim VFW won the 12U championship.

Now, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Cedar Crest and Conestoga Valley will compete in the 14U tournament after making it through last week’s play-in games.

Just one program is returning to the final four after also competing in last year’s tournament: L-S.

At 5:30 Monday night, play will begin with a doubleheader; L-S will face the CV Bucks in the first game, while Donegal and Cedar Crest will play in the second, set to begin 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

On Tuesday, there will be another doubleheader with matchups determined based on tonight’s results.

There will be one more elimination game on Wednesday before the championship begins on Thursday. If needed, a second title matchup is set for Friday.

Just one team can come out on top, though, and on Monday, the journey will begin with two intriguing matchups.

L-S White Sox vs. CV Bucks

L-S was tied for the best record in the league this season; the team led the 14U Section One Blue Division at 18-4.

The White Sox, coached by Todd Allison, will be the tournament’s top seed after finishing as the runner-up last season.

L-S fell to the Manheim Lions in the winner-take-all 2022 LNP Tournament championship game, but is now back for more.

The White Sox, who have three returning players, have played well on both sides of the ball this year.

The team has racked up 222 hits, 229 runs scored and 13 home runs. On the mound, the Sox have struck out 225 opposing hitters and held those hitters to a .193 batting average.

L-S will also be looking to win the first title for its program since changing its name from Strasburg Willow Street (SWS) in 2019.

The White Sox will match up with CV, which went 14-8 in the regular season.

Coached by Eric Styer, the Bucks allowed 137 runs through 22 games this season.

Last year, CV fell in the qualifiers. However, last week, the Bucks broke through by defeating Elizabethtown in a decisive third game of the play-ins.

Tanner Kane, Gavin Sensenig and Adam McDowell are among the Bucks’ hitting leaders, while Mitchell Esbenshade, Jackson Buckwalter and Sensenig are some of the teams’ best arms.

CV will be the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

Donegal vs. Cedar Crest

The second seed in this year’s tournament, Donegal, has a ton of talent on the bump this season, which led it to an 18-4 record in the regular season that placed the team atop the league’s Red Division.

Over those 22 regular season games, Donegal allowed just 60 runs (2.73 runs allowed per game).

The second-lowest was 96 runs allowed by Mountville.

Coach Josh Nissley has a variety of outstanding pitchers; among them are Tommy Hairhoger (1.47 ERA, 39 SO), Jackson Nissley (1.62 ERA, 59 SO), Michael Alvarez-Ruiz (0.34 ERA, 34 SO) and Carter Stough (1.56 ERA, 31 SO).

The top hitters by batting average for Donegal this season have been Logan Stough (.543), Hairhoger (.523), Carter Stough (.474) and Nissley (.433).

Donegal will be pursuing its first junior-midget title since 2014.

On the other side of the field will be Cedar Crest, which is the No. 3 seed.

Bob Starry’s team ranked third in the Red Division this regular season with a 16-6 record.

Offensively, Cedar Crest is led by shortstop Eli Beard (.524) and center fielder Isaac Kreider (.408).

The team has gotten productive innings on the mound from Toby Trieskey (six wins), Davin Kolter (four wins), Antonio Tirado (three wins) and Mason Copenhaver (three wins).

Cedar Crest, the only remaining team from Lebanon County, is coming off a 7-2 victory over Mountville in the tournament qualifiers that captured its spot in the final four.

The two losing teams and the two winning teams from Monday will face off on Tuesday evening.