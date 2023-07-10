This year’s LNP 12U Tournament begins Monday night at its traditional location — Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

All four of last season’s LNP 12U programs were eliminated in the run-up to this season’s proceedings, so a fresh group of youth baseball squads is set to compete throughout this week.

The Donegal Indians, Hempfield Black, Manheim and Elizabethtown Blue will contend for the 2023 title.

All four will play in a doubleheader to begin the tournament Monday night: At 6 p.m., Donegal, the No. 1 seed, will meet No. 4 Elizabethtown. That game will be followed, 20 minutes after its conclusion, by a matchup of No. 2 Hempfield vs. No. 3 Manheim.

The losers of Monday’s games will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first game of another doubleheader. After that elimination game concludes, Monday’s victors will play for a championship berth.

The championship matchup will be officially decided after Wednesday night’s elimination game, and the championship game will be on Thursday.

A championship rubber match is scheduled for Friday night if necessary, due to the double-elimination format.

This year’s four remaining teams had distinct paths to the final four — and tonight, their quest will continue in the first round of the LNP Tournament.

Donegal Indians vs. Elizabethtown Blue

Donegal, which is coached by Ed Cornelius, went 14-3-1 in the regular season, which was tops in the 12U Section One Atlantic Division.

In last week’s qualifiers, the Indians began as the No. 2 seed. They knocked off Warwick in consecutive games, and are returning to the final four after a one-year hiatus.

In 2021, Donegal finished as the runner-up in the tournament after falling to Mountville in consecutive championship games.

After narrowly falling to Manheim Township in last year’s qualifiers, the Indians are looking to claim the title that barely escaped them two years ago.

However, Elizabethtown, now the No. 4 seed, stands in their way Monday.

The Blue went 8-10 in the regular season, finishing fourth in the Atlantic Division. But for the second straight year, Elizabethtown is making some noise in the playoffs despite being a lower seed.

In 2022, the Blue lost consecutive one-run games to the tournament’s No. 1 seed and eventual champion Mountville.

It was a tough way to lose, but Elizabethtown is back on an underdog run — and it's already gone deeper into the season than last year.

As the No. 8 seed last week, James Fry Jr.’s team swept the qualifiers’ No. 1 seed, the Conestoga Valley Bucks, in convincing fashion.

Lucas Locker, Aidan Snyder and Jack Brandt are among Elizabethtown’s top hitters this season, while Beckett Shank (3.65 ERA) and Dylan Upshulte (3.99 ERA) lead the team on the bump.

Hempfield Black vs. Manheim VFW

Both Hempfield and Manheim had 14-4 regular seasons, and they'll now meet to decide which team gets sent to the elimination bracket.

Hempfield, which is coached by Eli Cox, boasts a deep lineup. Five different players hit at least .450 this season: Toma Cox (.584), Bryce Caswell (.523), Reed Rishell (.486), Carter Kenyon (.478) and Umer Virmani (.450).

Overall, Hempfield had a .403 team batting average this year. Its strong offense helped it outscore Penn Manor White 26-11 across two games in the qualifiers last week, which locked in its spot in the final four.

Pitching-wise, Hempfield leans on Jordan Mills (38 K) and Max Staub (13 K), who recently returned to the mound after missing a large chunk of the season with an injury.

Hempfield’s offense against Manheim’s pitching should make for an intriguing matchup.

Manheim’s Jacob Gonzalez has been dominant all season, going 10-0 with a 1.58 ERA on the mound.

Head coach Darrell Zug’s squad has also gotten strong seasons pitching from Ben Simmons (5-3) and Asher Holmes (4-1).

Offensively, Gonzalez, Holmes and Chris Hondru have all hit above .400 for Manheim this season.

In the qualifiers, Manheim blanked Mountville 7-0 in a win-or-go-home game to advance in the tournament.