The Junior-Midget (14U) division of the LNP Midget Baseball Tournament kicks off this evening with two play-in games. Those games — Solanco Black at Elizabethtown Black and Hempfield Black at Ephrata — determine the final two qualifying teams for the Lancaster County Youth Baseball League qualifying tournament, July 18-22, which determines the field for the LNP final four.
To accommodate the availability of Clipper Magazine Stadium — home of the Lancaster Barnstormers, as well as the LNP Midget (17U) tournament — the Midgets jump the line ahead of the Junior-Midgets, tournament- wise, competing over three days July 23-25. The LNP Junior-Midgets pick up again July 26, with the championship game set for July 29th (and 30th if necessary).
Here’s a look at the play-in games, as well as the field and matchups for the LCYBL playoffs.
No. 10 seeded Solanco Black (9-14-1 LCYBL) at No. 7 seeded E-town Black (14-9-1 LCYBL).
Head coach: For Solanco, Kyle Herr; for E-town, Andy Lloyd.
Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament: Solanco, which did not participate in the 2021 playoffs, finished the 2022 campaign tied for the final play-in berth with Lititz VFW, with Solanco getting the nod head-to-head, 6-3. Elizabethtown dropped the ’21 LCYBL series to Manheim Township two games to one.
LNP Tournament history: Solanco area programs have won two LNP Junior-Midget titles, the most recent in 1991. E-town has never won an LNP J-M crown.
Head-to-head: Solanco and E-town split the season series with Solanco winning 5-0 and E-town taking the return match 4-3.
Top players: Solanco is led by Lucas Vilk (.370 avg., 18 RBI), Nolan Batista (.362), Jacob Gilman (.350) and Nate Mitchell (.349). Batista (18 hits allowed in 31.1 IP, 2.46 ERA) and Landen Welk (49 Ks in 43.2 IP, 4.00 ERA) lead the mound staff. Logan Stewart (.475), Carter Torborg (.404; 2.58 ERA), Cayson Ward (.397), Trent Kauffman (.382), Jack Myers (.362, 24 RBI) and Jordan Fry (.310, 2.10 ERA) top E-town.
No. 9 seeded Hempfield Black (11-12-1 LCYBL, 13-13-1 overall) at No. 8 seeded Ephrata (12-11-1 LCYBL).
Head coach: For Hempfield, Steve Katch; for Ephrata, Ted Simes.
Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament: After besting Cedar Crest two games to one in the LCYBL playoffs, Hempfield entered the LNP as the No. 2 seed, ultimately finishing third. Ephrata did not participate in the 2021 playoffs.
LNP Tournament history: The Hempfield Black program has won five Junior-Midget titles, most recently in 2009. Ephrata is looking for its first LNP title in the J-Ms.
Head-to-head: Ephrata claimed the only meeting between the teams, 6-4.
Top players: Hempfield has three hitters over .400, Derek Katch (.481), Josh Daubert (.427) and Jonathan O’Maille (.407). Daubert and Liam Cox are the power bats with 9 homers/43 RBIs and 5 HR/37 RBIs respectively. O’Maille (103 Ks in 52 innings) and Katch (51 Ks/35.2 IP) have each won two games. Cameron Simes (.541, 23 RBI), Chase Prange (.500, 13 RBI), Dakota Hoover (.377, 18 RBI) and Jake Buckwalter (.324, 15 RBI) pace the Ephrata attack. Prange struck out 91 in 49 IP with a 3.38 ERA.
No. 1 seeded L-S White Sox (22-2 LCYBL) vs. lowest remaining seeded team.
Head coach: Nick Salaki
Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament: The Sox were swept by Manheim in the LCYBLs, 3-2, 6-5, and did not make the final four field for the LNP tournament.
LNP Tournament history: In three different iterations – Willow Street, Strasburg/Willow Street and now L-S – the Sox have won six Junior-Midget titles, most recently in 2012. Add two won by the now defunct Strasburg program and L-S has eight total titles.
Head-to-head: The Sox split with Hempfield Black in two close contests, winning 1-0 and losing 3-2. They swept Solanco 4-3 and 11-1; E-town 5-2 and 7-2 and defeated Ephrata 13-6.
Top players: Salaki credits pitching and defense as keys to the Sox success, with Jacob Stahovich leading the staff with an 8-0 record, 1.32 ERA and a walk/strikeout ratio of 14/78. Overall the pitching staff has a combined ERA of 2.25 with 9 shutouts. As a team, the Sox have committed just 15 errors on the season for a fielding percentage of .969.
No. 2 seeded Mountville Angels (20-4 LCYBL) vs. highest remaining seeded team.
Head coach: Matt Dougherty.
Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament: Sweeping Penn Manor in the LCYBL playoffs, the Angels entered as the No. 1 seed, ultimately finishing second to Manheim.
LNP Tournament history: For years the Mountville Junior-Midgets had difficulty replicating the success achieved by their younger selves at the Midget-Midget level. That changed in 2006 with the first of five J-M titles, the latest coming in 2019.
Head-to-head: The Angels swept Hempfield Black 9-5 and 6-3; Ephrata 8-1 and 11-4 and E-town 9-6 and 6-1; defeating Solanco 12-3.
Top players: While Dougherty declines to share individual stats, he notes the team hit for a .353 average. The 10-man pitching staff had a team ERA of 2.38.
No. 3 seeded Manheim Lions (17-7 LCYBL, 22-10 overall) vs. No. 6 seeded Donegal (15-9 LCYBL).
Head coach: For Manheim, Kevin Connelly; for Donegal, Josh Nissley
Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament: The Lions swept L-S to enter the LNP as the No. 3 seed and went on to defeat Mountville twice, 8-7 in bracket play and 8-5 in the championship game. Donegal did not field a LCYBL Section One team in 2021.
LNP Tournament history: The 2021 LNP title was the Lions’ seventh, including a three-year run from 1994-96 (those players also won five titles across three age groups from 1993-98.) Donegal and Mount Joy programs have won four Junior-Midget crowns, most recently in 2014.
Head-to-head: The teams split, Manheim winning 6-2 and Donegal returning the favor 7-6.
Top players: Colin Connelly (.494, 30 RBI; 82 Ks in 51.2 IP, 2.85 ERA), Logan Geib (.432, 7 HR, 34 RBI; 62 Ks/48.2 IP, 2.45 ERA) and Carter Kyle (.356, 28 RBI) return from the ’21 championship team. Cody Hess (.440) has been an offensive catalyst with 41 stolen bases. Caleb Rupp (.438, 25 RBI; 2.39 ERA with 69Ks) paces Donegal. Andrew Fabian (.365), Hudson Fenicle (.344) and Evan Niehaus (.328) each knocked in 15 runs for the Tribe.
No. 4 seeded CV Bucks (16-7-1 LCY-BL, 18-11-1 overall) vs. No. 5 seeded Manheim Twp. Streaks (15-7-2 LCYBL).
Head coach: For CV, Thatcher Book; for Township Justin Kilpatrick.
Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament: Claiming the LCYBL series from E-town, two games to one, Township entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed, but was eliminated in two games. CV did not participate in the 2021 playoffs.
LNP Tournament history: Programs from the CV school district have won three Junior-Midget titles, most recently Leola in 1984. Township has won nine J-M titles, the most recent in 2018.
Head-to-head: They played to a 7-7 tie in early May. Township took the second meeting 7-5.
Top players: Ethan Santiago (.482, 19 RBI), Josh Dennis (.393, 20 RBI), Toby Schaub (.325, 15 RBI), Parker Book (.315, 20 RBI) and Sawyer Esbenshade (.214, 24 RBI), pace the Bucks’ offense. Schaub (3.80 ERA, 77 Ks), Esbenshade (3.90 ERA, 53 Ks) and Cordell Bair (3.10 ERA) handle the bulk of mound duties. Jacob Carrasco (.667), Zach Zuber (.400) and Chase Humphreville (.355, 29 RBI) pace Township. Tyler Shirk (88 Ks in 48.2 IP, 2.15 ERA) and Alex Derderian ( 55 Ks/28.s IP, 1.22 ERA) lead the pitching staff. Derderian has allowed just 12 hits in 128 batters faced.