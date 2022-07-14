The Junior-Midget (14U) division of the LNP Midget Baseball Tournament kicks off this evening with two play-in games. Those games — Solanco Black at Elizabethtown Black and Hempfield Black at Ephrata — determine the final two qualifying teams for the Lancaster County Youth Baseball League qualifying tournament, July 18-22, which determines the field for the LNP final four.

To accommodate the availability of Clipper Magazine Stadium — home of the Lancaster Barnstormers, as well as the LNP Midget (17U) tournament — the Midgets jump the line ahead of the Junior-Midgets, tournament- wise, competing over three days July 23-25. The LNP Junior-Midgets pick up again July 26, with the championship game set for July 29th (and 30th if necessary).

Here’s a look at the play-in games, as well as the field and matchups for the LCYBL playoffs.

No. 10 seeded Solanco Black (9-14-1 LCYBL) at No. 7 seeded E-town Black (14-9-1 LCYBL).

Head coach: For Solanco, Kyle Herr; for E-town, Andy Lloyd.

Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament: Solanco, which did not participate in the 2021 playoffs, finished the 2022 campaign tied for the final play-in berth with Lititz VFW, with Solanco getting the nod head-to-head, 6-3. Elizabethtown dropped the ’21 LCYBL series to Manheim Township two games to one.

LNP Tournament history: Solanco area programs have won two LNP Junior-Midget titles, the most recent in 1991. E-town has never won an LNP J-M crown.

Head-to-head: Solanco and E-town split the season series with Solanco winning 5-0 and E-town taking the return match 4-3.

Top players: Solanco is led by Lucas Vilk (.370 avg., 18 RBI), Nolan Batista (.362), Jacob Gilman (.350) and Nate Mitchell (.349). Batista (18 hits allowed in 31.1 IP, 2.46 ERA) and Landen Welk (49 Ks in 43.2 IP, 4.00 ERA) lead the mound staff. Logan Stewart (.475), Carter Torborg (.404; 2.58 ERA), Cayson Ward (.397), Trent Kauffman (.382), Jack Myers (.362, 24 RBI) and Jordan Fry (.310, 2.10 ERA) top E-town.

No. 9 seeded Hempfield Black (11-12-1 LCYBL, 13-13-1 overall) at No. 8 seeded Ephrata (12-11-1 LCYBL).

Head coach: For Hempfield, Steve Katch; for Ephrata, Ted Simes.

Placement in 2021 LNP Tournament: After besting Cedar Crest two games to one in the LCYBL playoffs, Hempfield entered the LNP as the No. 2 seed, ultimately finishing third. Ephrata did not participate in the 2021 playoffs.

LNP Tournament history: The Hempfield Black program has won five Junior-Midget titles, most recently in 2009. Ephrata is looking for its first LNP title in the J-Ms.

Head-to-head: Ephrata claimed the only meeting between the teams, 6-4.

Top players: Hempfield has three hitters over .400, Derek Katch (.481), Josh Daubert (.427) and Jonathan O’Maille (.407). Daubert and Liam Cox are the power bats with 9 homers/43 RBIs and 5 HR/37 RBIs respectively. O’Maille (103 Ks in 52 innings) and Katch (51 Ks/35.2 IP) have each won two games. Cameron Simes (.541, 23 RBI), Chase Prange (.500, 13 RBI), Dakota Hoover (.377, 18 RBI) and Jake Buckwalter (.324, 15 RBI) pace the Ephrata attack. Prange struck out 91 in 49 IP with a 3.38 ERA.