Throw out the records. As well as the seeds.

When it’s the Lititz Oddfellows, and they’re playing at Clipper Magazine Stadium, it doesn’t matter that they’re the eighth seed. On a field where they’re 20-1 lifetime, the three-time defending LNP Tournament U17 champions will find a way. Which they did Monday night in the quarterfinals of this year’s tournament.

In a game that lasted 3 hours, 45 minutes, Lititz scored three times in the 10th inning to defeat top-seeded Penn Manor 6-3.

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the seventh and down to their last out, the Oddfellows (6-6-1) got new life as Cole Gerhart scored on a wild-pitch ball four to Derek Mumma.

“Coach Bill (Weismandel) said to take off as soon as he comes set,” said Gerhart. “One hundred percent, I was scoring.”

“Our coach always preaches intelligent aggression,” said Sawyer Martin, who broke the marathon contest open with a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning. “In that spot, we knew we were facing a tough arm, so we knew we had to take a chance.”

Martin finished the evening 2-for 3 with a walk, driving in three runs on a pair of doubles.

“Kudos to Cole for getting it done,” said Martin. “I have so much confidence in everyone on the team, I knew there was going to be guys on for me.”

Michael Valudes turned the lineup over, reaching on a hit-by-pitch to start the 10th. Caleb Johnson walked and Valudes scored as third baseman Billy Riggs threw away Keldyn Loraw’s grounder at second base.

Martin ripped the first pitch from Bryce Avery into center, bringing home Johnson and Loraw. “(Avery’s) got a good slider, good velo, I got one I liked and put it in the gap,” Martin said.

It was the second time in 364 days that Martin broke Penn Manor’s collective heart. His two-run triple in the sixth inning of last year tied the championship game, and he scored the winning run in the Oddfellows’ 3-2 victory on Cody Lutz’s sac fly.

“That’s why I’m a little more confident,” said Martin. “We’ve been here before and I know what it takes.”

Alex Fair, the Oddfellows’ third pitcher, got the victory with four innings of relief behind Gannon Caraval (4.2 IP, three hits and three runs, two earned) and Loraw, who got the last out of the fifth. C.J. Easler got the save, pitching out of a two-on, no-out start to the Manor 10th.

Avery took the loss in 4.1 innings of relief behind Bradyn Eckert (two IP, two hits, two unearned runs) and Chris Hubbs, who threw one inning of no-hit relief behind Eckert.

Manor (9-4) took the early lead in the first inning. Jack Stuart singled, scoring on a throwing error by Loraw in right, and Riggs singled home Avery, who was walked intentionally.

Lititz evened the score in the third as Loraw reached on an error, Martin doubled him in and Jack Martin plated Sawyer Martin with a sacrifice fly to center.

The game remained tied as Caraval retired 10 in a row before Brayden Bowers broke the spell with a two-out infield single in the fifth inning.

Loraw relieved Caraval and Bowers stole second, then came all the way home on a 1-0 wild pitch to Cole Miller.

That could’ve broken the back of a lot of teams. Not the Oddfellows, who waited for their moment. Gerhart provided it and Sawyer Martin delivered it.